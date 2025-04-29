DMEGC Solar at Intersolar Europe 2025 - The World's Leading Exhibition for the Solar Industry

JINHUA, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a Tier-1 manufacturer of high-quality photovoltaic products and solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich from May 7 to 9. As a member of the DMEGC Group, established in 1980, the company has been a dedicated player in the solar industry since 2009. Known for integrating advanced technology, and 100% renewable energy across both cell and module manufacturing, DMEGC Solar continues to set industry benchmarks for performance and sustainability.

Exhibition Highlights

At Booth A1.480, visitors will experience DMEGC's latest innovations:

Additionally, DMEGC is preparing to launch its GH modules with DIBt certification for overhead glazing applications such as carports and parking structures by mid-2025.

Corporate Sustainability & Recognition

DMEGC Solar leads the industry with its Zero-Carbon Factory approach and full reliance on 100% green energy for all module production. Its standard module series in Europe achieves an average carbon footprint of less than 450 kg CO₂-eq/kWp—representing a 30% better over conventional products.

The flagship Infinity and Infinity RT modules go further, offering up to 30% lower CO₂ emissions while maintaining industry-leading durability, performance, and quality. These benefits are especially relevant in today's competitive market, where sustainable sourcing and long-term reliability are key decision factors.

DMEGC Solar's ongoing commitment to sustainability has contributed to its global recognition:

Product Spotlight

Among this year's key innovations is the DMxxxM10T-B32HBT module—a compact, lightweight (15.3 kg) double-glass solution ideal for rooftops with limited space. Featuring N-type TOC cells and ESG-aligned materials, it offers high power, pressure resistance (+8100 Pa), and a low environmental impact.

The Infinity and Infinity RT series also meet the new VDE SPEC 90038 quality standard, which includes extended stress tests (LETID, UV, etc.) certified by TÜV Rheinland. These benchmarks ensure long-term durability and provide a reliable standard for stakeholders across the PV value chain.

Furthermore, the DM465M10RT-54HSW-L is a lightweight module developed to be 43.7% lighter than a standard module while maintaining identical performance characteristics. It combines high mechanical resistance with the assurance of a 20-year product guarantee.

