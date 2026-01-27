circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

DMEGC Solar Powers Largest Local Hospital's Switch to Solar Energy

27 gennaio 2026 | 07.28
LETTURA: 1 minuti

JINHUA, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a global top 5 solar module manufacturer according to Wood Mackenzie, is also a listed subsidiary of Hengdian Group, one of China's largest private enterprises. The company has supported Hengdian Wenrong Hospital, the largest medical facility in its region, in its transition to renewable energy with the commissioning of a 1.2 MW distributed solar power system. The installation is now operational across the hospital's rooftops and as integrated solar carports, delivering environmental and economic benefits through advanced photovoltaic technology.

The project, which uses DMEGC's high‑efficiency bifacial dual‑glass 635W modules built on N‑type cell architecture, is expected to generate about 1.32 million kWh of clean electricity annually. Over the system's 30‑year lifetime, total production is forecast to reach 39.6 million kWh, significantly reducing the hospital's grid dependence and operational costs.

Environmental gains are equally notable. The solar installation will cut the hospital's carbon emissions by an estimated 754 metric tons each year—equivalent to planting 29,000 trees—directly contributing to China's national "Dual Carbon" objectives of carbon peak and neutrality.

This project illustrates how solar energy can be seamlessly integrated into critical infrastructure, a DMEGC Solar representative noted. By combining rooftop and carport applications, DMEGC Solar helps institutions like Hengdian Wenrong Hospital lower energy expenses, expand functional space, and meet their sustainability commitments.

The solar‑canopy carports provide covered parking for staff and visitors while optimizing previously unused areas. Under a "self‑generation, surplus‑to‑grid" model, the hospital consumes most of the solar power on‑site, with any excess electricity supplied to the local grid.

The project highlights the growing adoption of distributed solar solutions in China's healthcare sector, where reducing long‑term energy costs and demonstrating environmental leadership are becoming key operational priorities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869289/DMEGC_Solar_Powers_Largest_Local_Hospital_s_Switch_to_Solar_Energy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-powers-largest-local-hospitals-switch-to-solar-energy-302670858.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Milano, 28enne ucciso in operazione antidroga: il videoselfie della nostra inviata
Sabrina Impacciatore: "I set americani? Se non funzioni ti mandano a casa" - Video
News to go
Polizze catastrofali, i danni del ciclone Harry riaccendono il dibattito
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza