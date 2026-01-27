DMEGC Solar Powers Largest Local Hospital's Switch to Solar Energy

JINHUA, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a global top 5 solar module manufacturer according to Wood Mackenzie, is also a listed subsidiary of Hengdian Group, one of China's largest private enterprises. The company has supported Hengdian Wenrong Hospital, the largest medical facility in its region, in its transition to renewable energy with the commissioning of a 1.2 MW distributed solar power system. The installation is now operational across the hospital's rooftops and as integrated solar carports, delivering environmental and economic benefits through advanced photovoltaic technology.

The project, which uses DMEGC's high‑efficiency bifacial dual‑glass 635W modules built on N‑type cell architecture, is expected to generate about 1.32 million kWh of clean electricity annually. Over the system's 30‑year lifetime, total production is forecast to reach 39.6 million kWh, significantly reducing the hospital's grid dependence and operational costs.

Environmental gains are equally notable. The solar installation will cut the hospital's carbon emissions by an estimated 754 metric tons each year—equivalent to planting 29,000 trees—directly contributing to China's national "Dual Carbon" objectives of carbon peak and neutrality.

This project illustrates how solar energy can be seamlessly integrated into critical infrastructure, a DMEGC Solar representative noted. By combining rooftop and carport applications, DMEGC Solar helps institutions like Hengdian Wenrong Hospital lower energy expenses, expand functional space, and meet their sustainability commitments.

The solar‑canopy carports provide covered parking for staff and visitors while optimizing previously unused areas. Under a "self‑generation, surplus‑to‑grid" model, the hospital consumes most of the solar power on‑site, with any excess electricity supplied to the local grid.

The project highlights the growing adoption of distributed solar solutions in China's healthcare sector, where reducing long‑term energy costs and demonstrating environmental leadership are becoming key operational priorities.

