Eagle Point Software Acquires Global eTraining, Expanding Learning Capabilities and Accelerating Innovation

The combination brings together complementary technologies and expertise to deliver greater value to organizations across AECO, design, and manufacturing industries.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, maker of the Pinnacle Series applied learning platform, today announced it has acquired Global eTraining, an Alberta, Canada-based provider of online learning for architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing professionals.

Both companies deliver learning tied directly to the work AECO and manufacturing professionals perform every day, and share a commitment to helping clients develop their people and achieve better business outcomes.

"We have a great deal of respect for what Global eTraining has built and accomplished," said John Biver, CEO of Eagle Point Software. "What makes this opportunity exciting is how well our organizations complement one another. We share a commitment to our customers and a belief in the importance of helping people get the most out of their technology. By bringing our teams together, we can build on that foundation and create new opportunities for our customers, employees, and partners."

As technology advancements reshape work, organizations must develop new skills and adapt to the rapid changes. The combination positions Eagle Point Software to accelerate investment in learning technologies, expand its offerings, and develop new approaches to supporting technical professionals and the organizations they serve.

"We've spent years building Global eTraining around our customers, and finding an organization that shares that commitment was essential as we considered our future," said Susan Brattberg, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Global eTraining. "Eagle Point shares our values and vision for helping people learn faster, retain more, save time and apply skills to real-world projects. Joining forces allows us to build on what we've accomplished, expand our capabilities and continue delivering the service our customers expect. We're deeply grateful to the teams, customers and partners who have shaped both companies' journeys. Together, we're just GeTting started!"

The acquisition represents another step in Eagle Point Software's continued investment in helping organizations develop their people, strengthen technology adoption, and improve business performance.

Sampford Advisors served as financial advisor to Global eTraining, with Bryan & Company LLP serving as legal counsel. Ascentage Advisors served as advisor to Eagle Point Software, continuing its longstanding advisory relationship with the company. Pierce Atwood LLP served as Eagle Point Software's legal counsel.

About Eagle Point Software

Eagle Point Software is the developer of Pinnacle Series, an applied learning platform that helps organizations build skills, improve technology adoption, and support their teams in the flow of work. Serving the architecture, engineering, construction, operations, design, and manufacturing industries, Pinnacle Series brings together eLearning, skills assessments, personalized learning paths, organizational knowledge, and workflow guidance in a centralized environment. Eagle Point Software helps organizations develop workforce capability and turn learning into measurable business results.

About Global eTraining

Trusted by top AECO and manufacturing firms worldwide, Global eTraining's AI-powered digital adoption platform elevates human potential and accelerates workforce readiness. The platform converts trusted company and project-specific information into actionable knowledge, provides access to dynamic project procedures in the flow of work, and helps close skills gaps through AI assessments, insights and learning paths - all to build the knowledge infrastructure that drives technology adoption at scale.

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