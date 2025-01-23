Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:57
Eight copolyester resins from Eastman receive RecyClass Approval

23 gennaio 2025 | 14.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS and KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman received RecyClass Recyclability Approvals for eight copolyester resins and their equivalent Renew grades, containing recycled content.

Six copolyesters, also known as speciality PET, were classified as fully compatible with the state-of-the-art recycling processes for PET bottles in Europe. This includes:

Additionally, two of Eastman's resins, Cristal EN067 and Cristal EN059 were recognised as limited compatible.

The approval follows independent testing conducted by PTI-Europe and Plastics Forming Enterprises (PFE), following an adapted version of the Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PET bottles.1

These modified copolyesters do not interfere with the established recycling processes, making them an ideal solution for non-beverage packaging applications such as skincare jars, bottles, caps, and colour cosmetics. With their lower crystallisation rates compared to standard PET, these resins offer durability, high transparency, and lustre in final products.

The results highlight the ongoing efforts of the plastics industry to develop high-performance packaging solutions that align with state-of-the-art recycling infrastructures and contribute toward increasing plastics circularity.

About RecyClassRecyClass is a non-profit, cross-industry initiative advancing recyclability, bringing transparency to the origin of plastic waste and establishing a harmonised approach toward recycled plastic calculation & traceability in Europe. RecyClass develops Recyclability Evaluation Protocols and scientific testing methods for innovative plastic packaging materials which serve as the base for the Design for Recycling Guidelines and the RecyClass Online Tool. RecyClass established Recyclability Certifications for plastic packaging, Recycling Process Certification and Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification for plastic products.

RecyClass – Plastic Future is CircularFollow the latest news on RecyClass channels: LinkedIn | YouTube

Contact: elena.tanzarella@plasticsrecyclers.eu, www.recyclass.eu 

About EastmanFounded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

To know more about Eastman's circular solutions for cosmetics packaging, visit Circularity | Sustainability | Eastman

Media Contact:Jacob Teetzmannjteetzmann@tombras.com1-423-494-3673

1 RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604170/CristalOnePortfolio.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400246/Eastman_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eight-copolyester-resins-from-eastman-receive-recyclass-approval-302357928.html

