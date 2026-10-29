ELEGOO Unveils All-in-One Smart 3D Scanner M1 Ultra, Delivering Precision and Versatility for Creators

The M1 Ultra combines up to 0.02 mm metrology-grade accuracy, versatile scanning modes and a streamlined scan-to-model workflow, with early bird pricing available from October 29.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, today officially launches the M1 Ultra, an all-in-one smart 3D scanner designed for professional applications across customization, reverse engineering, education, digital archiving and more creative projects.

"3D scanning opens up new possibilities for capturing and working with physical objects. With the M1 Ultra, we aim to combine precision, versatility and workflow efficiency in one integrated solution, making advanced 3D scanning more accessible across a wide range of applications. Its launch also marks an important step in expanding ELEGOO's 3D creation ecosystem and connecting the physical and digital worlds," said Kevin Wang, Co-founder and Vice President of ELEGOO.

Flexible Scanning Modes for Different Projects

The M1 Ultra offers five scanning modes to accommodate a wide range of objects and applications. Its 34-line blue laser mode is designed for medium-to-large objects, while the 7-line blue laser mode captures fine details on small-to-medium parts. The single-line blue laser mode is designed to capture deep holes, narrow gaps and other hard-to-reach areas. For face, body and object scanning, the scanner also features infrared structured light mode. A marker-free blue laser mode provides another option for scanning surfaces where applying markers is not practical.

Supporting objects ranging from 5 × 5 × 5 mm³ to 4,000 × 4,000 × 4,000 mm³, the M1 Ultra accommodates projects of varying sizes. It can also scan black and metallic surfaces without requiring coating powder, offering greater flexibility across different materials and environments.

High-Precision Capture with Fine Detail

For projects where dimensional accuracy matters, the M1 Ultra delivers blue laser scanning accuracy of up to 0.02 mm, with volumetric accuracy of 0.02 mm + 0.06 mm/m. Its all-glass optical system, intelligent temperature compensation and high-precision camera calibration ensure consistent scanning performance.

The scanner also features 24-bit full-color texture mapping with image signal processing (ISP) optimization, helping users capture both the geometry and visual appearance of an object. Global-shutter cameras reduce motion blur and distortion during scanning, supporting reliable data capture across a range of applications.

Portable Design for More Scanning Freedom

Designed for flexibility across different working environments, the M1 Ultra features a 3-inch HD touchscreen for on-device operation and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for wireless scanning. Its 4,800 mAh swappable battery supports up to 1.5 hours of wireless scanning, while its lightweight, ergonomic handheld design makes it easy to carry and use on the go.

These features make it easier to move between workspaces and scan objects in different settings, whether capturing components for a design project, documenting physical objects or collecting data for further digital work.

A Streamlined Workflow from Scanning to 3D Models

The M1 Ultra works with ELEGOO SCAN software to streamline the process from data capture to a usable 3D model. Guided setup, tracking assistance and multi-scan alignment simplify the scanning process, while automated one-click processing handles mesh wrapping, mesh optimization and color mapping for subsequent use.

ELEGOO SCAN exports scan data in STL, OBJ, PLY and ASC formats for use in compatible third-party software, making it easier to integrate scanned data into downstream design, modeling and manufacturing workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The M1 Ultra is now available starting October 29, 2026, at a retail price of USD 1,699 / EUR 1,699 / GBP 1,399 / CAD 2,399 / JPY 299,999.

From October 29 through November 12, customers can take advantage of early bird pricing at USD 1,599 / EUR 1,599 / GBP 1,319 / CAD 2,299 / JPY 284,999.

For more information about the M1 Ultra, please visit ELEGOO's official website.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

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