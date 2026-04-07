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Ellavox Launches Groundbreaking Elacity Control Plane for AI Systems - First-of-its-kind Platform That Secures, Governs, and Audits AI Systems at Scale

07 aprile 2026 | 15.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Patent-Pending Technology Prevents Data Breaches, Unauthorized AI Behavior, and Prompt Drift.

CTA

ST. LOUIS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavox today announced Elacity Control Plane (ECP), a patent-pending platform that secures, governs, and audits AI systems. As enterprises have invested heavily in AI, a clear reality has emerged: AI systems need high levels of security, governance, and control which are severely lacking today. 

"As Ellavox grew to have nearly 1,000 AI agents in production, we realized we needed a powerful control plane to govern exactly how AI actually behaves – just like we needed Terraform's control plane to manage cloud deployments," said Sean Alsup, Ellavox's CEO. "We initially built ECP for ourselves, but after the recent McKinsey and Alibaba events where AI went very wrong, we decided to offer ECP to the entire industry now," he added. 

Ungoverned AI Reaches A Breaking PointAn autonomous AI agent by security firm, CodeWall AI, recently breached an internal McKinsey AI platform called Lilli in under two hours, exposing 46+ million AI interactions, 728,000 files, 57,000 user accounts, and most critically, got write access to system prompts controlling AI behavior.

At an affiliate of Alibaba, an AI agent called ROME engaged in unauthorized cryptocurrency mining and covert network tunneling without human instruction, diverting resources, inflating costs and posing potentially serious legal and reputational risks.

Both issues exposed significant security, governance, and control lapses.

How ECP Would Have Prevented BothECP operates as a layer between an organization's AI applications and the AI models they access.  It gives organizations control across the full lifecycle of an AI agent's deployment using:

AvailabilityElacity Control Plane (ECP) is available now for developers, service providers and enterprises at www.elacity.ai

About Ellavox AIEllavox AI (www.ellavox.ai) is an innovative provider of AI tools, and AI Voice Workers for Logistics, Multi-family Apartments, and Customer Service.

Media ContactRich Waidmannrwaidmann@elacity.ai

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