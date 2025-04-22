ENGWE Announces Global Pricing Adjustment Amid Tariff Challenges, Strengthens Long-Term Brand Strategy

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading brand in the electric bike field, has announced a strategic adjustment to its omnichannel pricing structure, effective May 2025. This change will apply across the entire product line in response to evolving international trade policies.

Tariff Challenges Prompt Strategic Rebalancing

With key components such as lithium-ion batteries, brushless hub motors, controllers, and suspension systems seeing steep cost increases due to tariffs, some rising as much as 25%, ENGWE recognizes the need to adapt. "We've worked hard to offset these pressures internally, but quality must never be compromised," said Baron, ENGWE Product Manager. "This pricing update is a rational decision made after thorough analysis and planning."

ENGWE is dedicated to ongoing progress to ensure a more stable future

What This Means for Customers

Enjoy Current Prices During the 11th Anniversary Celebration

To give customers time to enjoy ongoing offers, ENGWE's pricing changes will begin after the 11th anniversary celebration (April 1–30), which includes a chance to win one of four e-bikes, a €119 cycling gift box with select orders, and discounts of up to €800 on selected models.

In today's rapidly changing trade and economic landscape, staying proactive and transparent is more important than ever. ENGWE's price adjustments will take effect in May 2025. We encourage our valued customers to stay informed through our official channels. Thank you for your continued trust and support—together, we will navigate these challenges and drive the future of sustainable mobility.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire