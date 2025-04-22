circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Martedì 22 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:54
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

ENGWE Announces Global Pricing Adjustment Amid Tariff Challenges, Strengthens Long-Term Brand Strategy

22 aprile 2025 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading brand in the electric bike field, has announced a strategic adjustment to its omnichannel pricing structure, effective May 2025. This change will apply across the entire product line in response to evolving international trade policies.

Tariff Challenges Prompt Strategic Rebalancing

With key components such as lithium-ion batteries, brushless hub motors, controllers, and suspension systems seeing steep cost increases due to tariffs, some rising as much as 25%, ENGWE recognizes the need to adapt. "We've worked hard to offset these pressures internally, but quality must never be compromised," said Baron, ENGWE Product Manager. "This pricing update is a rational decision made after thorough analysis and planning."

ENGWE is dedicated to ongoing progress to ensure a more stable future

ENGWE e-bike

What This Means for Customers

Enjoy Current Prices During the 11th Anniversary Celebration

To give customers time to enjoy ongoing offers, ENGWE's pricing changes will begin after the 11th anniversary celebration (April 1–30), which includes a chance to win one of four e-bikes, a €119 cycling gift box with select orders, and discounts of up to €800 on selected models.

In today's rapidly changing trade and economic landscape, staying proactive and transparent is more important than ever. ENGWE's price adjustments will take effect in May 2025. We encourage our valued customers to stay informed through our official channels. Thank you for your continued trust and support—together, we will navigate these challenges and drive the future of sustainable mobility.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-announces-global-pricing-adjustment-amid-tariff-challenges-strengthens-long-term-brand-strategy-302434256.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Immobili, il report sulle abitazioni di lusso
Assegnati gli Oscar dello Sport 2025, i vincitori - Video
News to go
Morte Papa Francesco, la sorpresa cinese: cosa è successo
Papa Francesco, arcivescovo Delpini: "Ha sempre avuto attenzione per Milano" - Video
Papa Francesco, turisti sgomenti per la morte del Pontefice - Video del nostro inviato
News to go
Morto Papa Francesco, aveva 88 anni
"Francesco è tornato alla Casa del Padre", l'annuncio del Vaticano - Video
Papa Francesco è morto, a San Pietro i rintocchi delle campane in segno di lutto - Video
"E' morto Papa Francesco", l'annuncio in diretta su Raiuno - Video
Papa Francesco, stupore e incredulità tra i turisti per la morte del Pontefice - Video del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, l'omaggio di Putin: "Difensore della giustizia" - Video
News to go
A Pasqua e ponti di primavera oltre 10 milioni di italiani in viaggio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza