Envision Named to S&P Global Tier 1 Cleantech Companies List for the Second Consecutive Year

Wind Turbines, Energy Storage Systems and Battery Cells All Achieve Tier 1 Recognition, Highlighting the company's Integrated Future Energy System Capabilities

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, has been named to the 2026 S&P Global Tier 1 Cleantech Companies List for the second consecutive year, making it one of the few companies globally with Tier 1 recognition across three core technology pillars of the Future Energy System. Envision Energy retained its Tier 1 status as both a Wind Turbine Supplier and an Energy Storage System Supplier, while Envision AESC was newly recognized as a Tier 1 Battery Cell Supplier.

The S&P Global Tier 1 Cleantech Companies assessment is one of the industry's leading benchmarks for clean energy suppliers. Drawing on comprehensive data across the global energy value chain, it evaluates companies based on six key dimensions, including market leadership, cumulative deployments, market share, manufacturing capability, financial performance and sustainability. The introduction of the Battery Cell category in 2026 reflects the continued evolution of the clean energy industry. Envision's recognition across the three categories demonstrates the strength of its integrated portfolio, spanning renewable generation, energy storage systems and advanced battery technologies.

Envision continues to integrate renewable energy, storage, advanced batteries and AI to build the next generation of energy infrastructure. The company has surpassed 100 GW of cumulative wind installations worldwide and continues to expand internationally. In Australia, the first AI-powered wind turbine prototype at the Nullagine Wind Farm has successfully achieved grid connection, while in North America, Envision has partnered with Cape Breton China Corp to develop a 300 MW wind project with co-located battery storage in Nova Scotia.

The company's energy storage business continues to gain strong momentum globally, with major new projects including Hartmoor in the UK and Elements Green and Juniz in Germany. By the end of 2025, Envision has cumulative 50 GWh BESS deployed, and remained a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage Manufacturer for multiple consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, Envision AESC has also expanded its network across Asia, Europe and North America, supplying high-performance battery cells for electric vehicles and energy storage applications. The new Tier 1 Battery Cell designation further reinforces its position as a trusted global battery supplier.

The list underscores Envision's leadership in building the Future Energy System. As AI reshapes the global economy, Envision believes the future will be powered by infinite, intelligent and inexpensive energy. Together with partners worldwide, the company will continue accelerating the technologies and infrastructure that make this future possible.

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