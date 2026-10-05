EpiSign and Geneyx Announce Partnership to Integrate Genomic and Epigenomic Analysis for Rare Disease

Collaboration brings EpiSign's comprehensive DNA methylation episignature analysis together with the Geneyx genomic and multi-omics analysis platform

LONDON, ON and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiSignInc. and GeneyxGenomex Ltd. today announced a partnership to advance the integration of genomic and epigenomic analysis for rare-disease interpretation.

The collaboration combines EpiSign's expertise in DNA methylation episignature analysis with Geneyx's genomic and multi-omics capabilities. EpiSign METRIC is available to Geneyx customers, allowing laboratories to incorporate epigenomic evidence alongside genomic and phenotypic information in an integrated interpretation workflow.

EpiSign METRIC automates the analysis of disease-associated DNA methylation episignatures across more than 300 EpiSign-associated conditions. EpiSign METRIC 5-base extends this capability beyond methylation microarrays to methylation data generated by Illumina 5-base, PacBioHiFi and Oxford Nanopore sequencing.

More than a decade of episignature discovery, validation and clinical experience has been built largely on methylation-array frameworks. EpiSign METRIC 5-base now brings that established knowledge and comprehensive reference framework directly into 5-base sequencing workflows, enabling laboratories to apply mature episignature analysis to sequencing data today rather than rebuilding that knowledge base for each new sequencing platform.

"Genomic interpretation is rapidly moving beyond looking at DNA variants in isolation," said David Yizhar, Chief Executive Officer of Geneyx. "Our partnership with EpiSign brings together two highly complementary capabilities: Geneyx's genomic and multi-omics analysis platform and EpiSign's deep expertise in DNA methylation and episignatures. By making these additional layers of biological evidence accessible within the interpretation process, we aim to help laboratories resolve more complex cases and move from data to meaningful answers more efficiently."

Dr. Bekim Sadikovic, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of EpiSignInc., said the collaboration reflects the growing role of integrated genomic and epigenomic information in rare-disease analysis.

"Genome sequencing is increasingly capable of generating both genetic and epigenetic information from the same assay, creating an important opportunity to bring these complementary data together during interpretation," Sadikovic. "Working with Geneyx will expand access to comprehensive episignature analysis and help move the field toward integrated genomic and epigenomic workflows for evaluating complex and unresolved cases."

Dan Sinai, Chief Executive Officer of EpiSign Inc., said the collaboration can also address two practical challenges in rare-disease diagnosis.

"By generating genomic and epigenomic information together from a single assay, laboratories have the opportunity to reduce wet-lab testing and data-generation costs," said Sinai. "At the same time, bringing these complementary answers together earlier can reduce sequential testing and help shorten the diagnostic odyssey for patients and families."

The collaboration supports laboratories using array, and short- and long-read sequencing workflows and enables geneticists and laboratory teams to consider DNA methylation evidence alongside genomic variants, phenotypic information and other relevant data during case interpretation.

"Rare-disease cases are often not solved by a single type of data," Yizhar added. "The future is multi-omics. Our goal is to give geneticists the ability to bring together the evidence they need in one analytical environment, while preserving the expertise and clinical judgment of the professionals interpreting each case."

The companies will collaborate to expand integrated genomic and epigenomic workflows for clinical and research laboratories worldwide.

EpiSign METRIC 5-base is available for research use only.

About EpiSign Inc.

EpiSignInc. develops advanced DNA methylation analysis software for rare-disease and clinical epigenomic applications. Its EpiSign METRIC platform provides automated analysis of disease-associated DNA methylation episignatures through a comprehensive reference and multi-class classification framework. EpiSign works with clinical and research laboratories internationally through the EpiSign Clinical Testing Network and EpiSign Discovery Network.

About Geneyx

Geneyx develops comprehensive genomic and multi-omics analysis solutions designed to support geneticists, clinical laboratories and research organizations in the analysis and interpretation of complex genomic data. The Geneyx Analysis platform supports germline and somatic analysis across short- and long-read sequencing technologies and brings genomic, phenotypic and other relevant biological information together within an integrated interpretation environment.

Media Contacts

For Geneyx:RavivItzhakyCo-founder / CMORaviv@genyx.com

www.geneyx.com

For EpiSign: Katy EvansDirector, Business OperationsKaty.evans@episign.com

https://episign.com/

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