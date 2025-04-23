EXPO 2025: The Slovak exposition opens its gates at the World Expo in Japan

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 13 April, the public can now visit the World Expo in Osaka, Japan. Slovakia is also represented at this prestigious international event. A total of more than 28 million people are expected to visit the World Expo, which is open to the public from 13 April to 13 October.

The central topic of EXPO 2025 is "Creating a future society for our lives" – the emphasis is on sustainability. The motto of the Slovak national exposition throughout the whole EXPO is "Slovakia – the Heart of Inspiration".

"I would like to thank the entire team for the preparation and dignified and professional presentation of Slovakia," said Martin Krnáč, State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Slovak Republic, at the ceremonial opening of the Slovak exposition at the World Expo in Japan.

Slovakia will base its exposition on themes that will be altered at two-week intervals. The themes are: water, wine, health, innovation, regional flavours, learning through play, sports as motivation, restoration and protection of heritage, art and fashion. The national day for Slovakia will be 10 September.

"We want to present Slovakia as an attractive destination at EXPO 2025. Our goal is above all to inspire and arouse curiosity among visitors to the World Expo, and we plan to highlight the uniqueness of our country, which is why we have also decided on the motto 'Slovakia – the Heart of Inspiration'", said Michaela Kovačičová, Commissioner General of Slovakia's participation in the EXPO 2025 World Exhibition in Japan.

"The World Exposition is an excellent platform for supporting international cooperation. Tourism is among the pillars of the Slovak economy, and this event, with professional presentation, has enormous potential to support incoming tourism and the arrival of visitors to Slovakia, and not only from Asia. The second important dimension is creating partnerships and supporting the business activities of our country," saidMatej Fekete, General Director of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is a national organisation for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. Its main task is the development of tourism on the domestic and foreign markets.

