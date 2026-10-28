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EXPO 2027 Belgrade to Connect Greek and Serbian Tourism and Business Professionals in Athens

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28 ottobre 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ATHENS, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greek and Serbian business leaders and tourism professionals will meet at the InterContinental Athenaeum Athens on 29 October to explore partnerships ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

Part of EXPO's international roadshow, the event will open with a press conference featuring Igor Kovačević, Chief Operating Officer and Director of the International Participants Department at EXPO 2027 Belgrade, and Dimitrios Skaikos, Greece's Section Commissioner General.

Presentations, a panel discussion and Q&A will explore participation and commercial opportunities. B2B speed-networking sessions will connect tourism professionals with Serbian partners to develop travel programmes combining EXPO visits with wider experiences across Serbia.

"For Serbia, it is a natural partner in building cultural and business bridges and strengthening the ties that will help welcome the world to Belgrade for EXPO 2027," said Kovačević.

According to Serbia's Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade, bilateral trade in goods reached €884 million in 2025, while services trade totalled approximately €1.27 billion.

Event details

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All", EXPO 2027 Belgrade expects more than 140 international participants and around four million visits over 93 days. More than 250 bilateral business events and over 50,000 business meetings are planned in connection with EXPO 2027.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expo-2027-belgrade-to-connect-greek-and-serbian-tourism-and-business-professionals-in-athens-302921136.html

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