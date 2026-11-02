EXPO 2027 Belgrade to Present Serbia's Tourism Offer at WTM London

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPO 2027 Belgrade will present Serbia's tourism offer at WTM London, ahead of the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans, taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027.

With over 140 international participants and more than four million expected visits, the 93-day exhibition offers opportunities for tour operators to develop bookable travel packages combining EXPO attendance with destinations across Serbia.

"EXPO 2027 is a starting point for exploring the country's rich cultural heritage, the spectacular landscapes of the Danube, the mountains and traditional villages of western Serbia, as well as its distinctive gastronomy and wine culture. For travel partners, this is the time to consider how EXPO can fit into their 2027 portfolios, whether through dedicated visits, group packages or itineraries combining Belgrade with other parts of Serbia," said Igor Kovačević, Director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

The international Visit Serbia campaign promotes itineraries linking EXPO with Novi Sad, Fruška Gora, the Danube Gorge and Golubac Fortress. Cultural attractions, gastronomy, wine routes and nature excursions offer further opportunities to extend visitors' stays.

Between January and August 2026, Serbia recorded 3.13 million tourist arrivals, up 6.5% year-on-year. Foreign overnight stays increased by 5.8% to 4.33 million, while overnight stays by UK visitors rose by 8.7%.

Event details: 3–5 November 2026; Excel London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL, United Kingdom.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade: Held from 15 May to 15 August 2027, the Specialised Expo will explore "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All". More than 140 international participants have confirmed, with several million visits expected over 93 days.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More detailed information about Expo 2027 Belgrade can be found at the following LINK.

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