EYKON is expanding the role of the meter at the grid edge

Latest generation of the EYKON E360 residential meter family combines proven meter-to-cash capabilities with enhanced sensing, communications and control.

VIENNA, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYKON today introduced EYKON E360 S3, the latest generation of its EYKON E360 residential smart meter family, extending what utilities can achieve from an endpoint already deployed across the low-voltage network.

Accurate measurement and dependable meter-to-cash operations remain fundamental. But as networks become more dynamic, the meter, located at the grid connection point can provide valuable information about local grid conditions and support defined actions in the low voltage network.

EYKON E360 S3 strengthens this role, providing enhanced voltage-quality indicators, updated processing and communications architecture and hardware-based security, alongside established billing and consumption data.

"The meter remains essential to meter-to-cash, but its value does not stop there there," said Peter Müller, Head of BU Electricity - Residential. "With EYKON E360 S3, utilities can use the same endpoint for deeper sensing and supported control applications. Across a meter estate, that creates the potential to get much more operational value from infrastructure already in place."

EYKON E360 S3 also supports action at the grid edge through an integrated supply control switch and, depending on the variant, additional inputs, outputs and interfaces.

The new series builds on the established EYKON E360 family with improved sustainability approach, reduced meter self-consumption by 30 % and a smaller housing with less raw material.

EYKON E360 S3 will be presented at Enlit Europe 2026 as part of the company's wider approach to connected infrastructure, grid visibility and intelligent grid management, showing how utilities can make more of the infrastructure they already operate.

About EYKON

EYKON, formerly the Landis+Gyr EMEA business, operates as an independent utility infrastructure technology company built on more than 130 years of utility expertise. Headquartered in Switzerland, with a network of expert local teams, the company serves customers in more than 75 markets and supports over 100 million connected endpoints across the region.

Combining proven technology, deep utility expertise and real-world operational insight from one of the largest installed bases in EMEA, EYKON connects what utilities measure with how they operate. This helps customers gain greater visibility, make better decisions, maintain greater control and unlock more value from the infrastructure they already operate.

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