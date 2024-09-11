Cerca nel sito
 
EZVIZ marches into the era of "4K Solar" for its outdoor battery camera range, pushing limits of simple, sharp home security that cuts hassles and adds greenness

11 settembre 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, introduces its first-ever 4K solar cameras, kicking off an Ultra HD future for the company's entire camera lineup. These cameras boast innovative design and features while prioritizing eco-friendly technology. Tailored for outdoor areas, they outperform traditional wired options with much lower demand on installation, power, and labor.

The series currently includes three models: the EB5 4K and the CB5 4K solo cameras with integrated solar panels, and the BC1c 4K, which requires an add-on solar panel. Being incredibly flexible and adaptive to any home exterior, they're smart to detect people and cars in particular, and are among the first to use EZVIZ's unique Always-on Video (EZVIZ AOV) mode to provide 24/7 images without rapidly draining their battery.

"They solve multiple pain points in one go: no compromised visuals, no detection subscriptions, and no constant recharging," commented Candice Tu, the product manager of the series. "This is what we want to achieve: enjoy exceptional protection with least efforts, and much more benefits."

Sharper vision and smarter detection are the two keys to set EZVIZ's 4K solar cameras apart, said Tu. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, they capture even the tiny details in vivid colors. Beyond recording detected activities, the cameras wake themselves up at scheduled intervals in the AOV mode to supplement a continuous flow of visual information. All 4K videos can be smoothly streamed and securely stored, thanks to the extra-large local storage capacity, H.265 compression technology, and Wi-Fi 6 compatible connectivity.

Designed for hard-to-reach open areas, each EB5 or CB5 can operate continuously with just two hours of direct sunlight every day. Even during the rainy season, their large batteries keep them running for up to 180 days without recharging. From spacious homes to business premises, these cameras can get quickly set up without professional assistance, saving users time and money.

The 4K Solar series is part of the EZVIZ Green Initiative for advocacy on sustainable homes and planet. Their sales will also help grow the EZVIZ Global Forest Plan, which in 2024, will finance farmers across many regions to plant economic tree species to combat land degradation while reducing poverty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442497/PR_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-marches-into-the-era-of-4k-solar-for-its-outdoor-battery-camera-range-pushing-limits-of-simple-sharp-home-security-that-cuts-hassles-and-adds-greenness-302244872.html

