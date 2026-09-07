EZVIZ reveals the next direction towards boundless, ultra-flexible smart home security with its dual- and triple-lens battery cameras and AI innovations at IFA 2026

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ once again draws global attention to smart home technology at IFA in Hall 1.2, redefining frontiers with its all-new AI-driven innovations and systematic applications for European homes. Among the new launches, its flagship battery-powered cameras were especially eye-catching for their integration of groundbreaking lens setups, award-winning design, advanced functionality and user-friendliness.

As one of the industry's first brands to build battery cameras as an independent category, EZVIZ's new models feature dual and even triple lenses, which remain rare in the current market. Notably, they all try to combine the advantages of AOV energy-saving 24/7 recording, stable network connectivity, easy portability and solar charging.

"This marks a new chapter in smart security, where battery cameras are no longer a compromised supplement to wired cameras but an equivalent, or even more advanced choice for broader scenarios," said Jasmine Zhu, Product Manager of EZVIZ Europe. "When European families choose an EZVIZ battery camera, we want them to have great confidence that it can see wider, last longer and protect better, without worrying about missed areas, lost recordings or intensive maintenance."

The unveiled 3K dual-lens battery series, including the CB30 Dual and the advanced CB60 Dual, is an ambitious start, according to Zhu. Boasting a magnetic base and weatherproof design, the new dual-lens series blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor protection, extending flexibility from homes to users on the go. Virtually able to be set up anywhere without drilling or complicated installation, the CB30 Dual provides a 180° blind-spot-free view with wider detection coverage, while the CB60 Dual pushes the limits with panoramic pan coverage, combined with up to 8x zoom, and Wi-Fi & 4G connectivity.

Beyond this series, EZVIZ also completes the popular 9c Dual lineup and the bar-setting 90f Triple series with battery-powered options – a honoree of the IFA Innovation Award. Inheriting the dual-lens interaction to capture both wide scenes and close-ups at 3K clarity day and night, the CB9c Dual enhances peace of mind with all-day recording and minimal maintenance enabled by solar charging. The high-end HB90f Triple takes its 12x hybrid zoom and dead-corner-free coverage, thanks to a triple-lens and triple-motor design, one step further with wireless battery power, an included solar panel and 4G connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi. Efficient protection is enabled by on-device AI familiar face recognition to filter out unwanted information.

This ability to innovate, grounded in an in-depth understanding of everyday needs and challenges, extends across a wide range of product categories at EZVIZ's 193m2 experiential booth at IFA. In addition to cameras, the company has developed five interlinked product areas to demonstrate its leadership in smart entry and AI-powered home security plans, while inspiring new ideas for a smarter lifestyle with cleaning robots and wearable electronics.

For more EZVIZ home security innovations, visit EZVIZ's online booth.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-reveals-the-next-direction-towards-boundless-ultra-flexible-smart-home-security-with-its-dual--and-triple-lens-battery-cameras-and-ai-innovations-at-ifa-2026-302870880.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.