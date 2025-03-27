circle x black
Giovedì 27 Marzo 2025
14:41
FAMILY FEDERATION FOR WORLD PEACE AND UNIFICATION EUROPE STATEMENT ON THE DISSOLUTION ORDER AGAINST FFWPU IN JAPAN

27 marzo 2025 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2025, the Tokyo District Court granted the Japanese government's request for a dissolution order against the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU), previously known as the Unification Church. This decision has raised concerns among various groups about its implications for religious freedom and human rights in Japan. FFWPU will immediately appeal.

This ruling has drawn comparisons to actions taken by governments that restrict religious liberties. Critics suggest that it may conflict with international commitments to human rights, including the United Nations conventions on religious freedom, to which Japan is a signatory.

The Japanese government's refusal to allow a fact-finding mission by Dr. Nazila Ghanea, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion and Belief, has been noted by some as an indication of reluctance to subject its actions to international review. This decision has raised questions about transparency and due process in the matter.

Dr. Massimo Introvigne, an expert on religious freedom, writes in Bitter Winter that the dissolution of the Unification Church could have negative consequences for religious communities in Japan and globally. He emphasized that the Family Federation has not been involved in any criminal activities nor charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

International reactions to the court's decision have also been expressed. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated, "The court's decision may signal a shift away from constitutional values. This could have broader implications for Japan's international standing, particularly concerning its commitment to religious freedom."

Former U.S. Speaker Newt Gingrich also voiced concerns, suggesting that these actions could have broader geopolitical consequences, including potential impacts on the U.S.-Japan alliance.

Founded 70 years ago by Rev. Sun Myung Moon and now led by his widow Dr. Hak Ja Han, the Family Federation is a global religious community active in over 175 countries. Its teachings focus on devotion to God, the importance of strong marriages and families, and fostering interfaith peace and cooperation.

While the organization remains committed to its religious mission, its leadership emphasizes that their convictions have always been rooted in faith rather than government approval. Despite the current legal challenges in Japan, the Family Federation remains confident that its members in Japan will continue to persevere in their faith.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650913/FFWPU_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/family-federation-for-world-peace-and-unification-europe-statement-on-the-dissolution-order-against-ffwpu-in-japan-302413121.html

