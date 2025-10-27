circle x black
First South American Finale of Silk Road Week 2025 Takes Place in Brazil

São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu showcase exhibitions, fashion, and dialogues celebrating China–Brazil cultural exchange

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Silk Road Week, a global initiative celebrating cultural exchange along the ancient Silk Roads, successfully concluded in Brazil — its first-ever finale in South America. Closing events in São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu featured exhibitions, demonstrations, fashion show and dialogues highlighting silk's enduring vitality and China–Brazil cultural partnership.

In São Paulo, the program centered on the exhibition "Silk Connects Mountains and Seas: From China to Brazil," the demonstration "Beyond the Mulberry Fields: China Sericulture Intangible Cultural Heritages," and a Sino-Brazilian academic symposium on museums and sustainable heritage. The opening at the Museum of Immigration brought together officials and museum representatives from both countries. Prior to the opening, local children joined hands-on workshops in gilded fan printing and loom weaving led by the China National Silk Museum, linking young audiences to Chinese craft traditions.

Initiated by China's National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Zhejiang Provincial Government, the Silk Road Week has become a key platform for cultural dialogue and museum cooperation. Brazil, as the 2025 Guest Country of Honor, hosted the event's final chapter, showcasing the living legacy of silk.

Jointly curated by the China National Silk Museum and the Museum of Immigration, "Silk Connects Mountains and Seas" is part of China's "Bridges of Civilization" initiative, exploring how silk linked continents and cultures. The exhibition runs through March 2026.

In Foz do Iguaçu, "Splendors of Silk: Chinese Silk Art," organized by the Zhejiang culture and relics departments, showcased silk works blending tradition and modern design. During the event, the China National Silk Museum and the city signed a three-year agreement to establish an "Overseas Gallery of CNSM," advancing cultural collaboration.

A highlight was the "Sino-Brazil Fashion Appointment: Silk Road Heritage Innovation Design," inspired by auspicious Silk Road patterns. Co-organized by the China National Silk Museum, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, the Brazilian Consulate in Shanghai, the Foz do Iguaçu government, and CCTV's Clothes Tell Tales, it was co-designed by Chinese and Brazilian designers and modeled by Brazilians at the iconic Triple Frontier—symbolizing creativity, friendship, and the Silk Roads' shared beauty. The Brazil finale honored shared heritage and a vision of cultural sustainability, showing how silk connects civilizations across mountains and seas.

