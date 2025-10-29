From Pro Fighting Game to Pocket Adventures -- Brook Opens Amazon Stores Across Europe

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With competitive fighting games heating up — from EVO France 2025 to the upcoming Street Fighter League: Europe and CAPCOM CUP 12 — Brook continues to be the choice for fighting game players. Leading the charge is the GEN-5X Fighting Board, built for next-gen competition with ultra-fast input response, and multi-platform compatibility, including support for PS5 and NS2.

Alongside it, wingman FGC2 converter remains to be the only EVO-approved converter across all official events. It delivers multi-platform support, low latency, and is continuously enhanced through firmware updates —making it a trusted choice for both attendee and professional players. It also enables third-party controllers to work seamlessly on PS5, making it a must-have for gamers looking to get more out of their favorite gear.

Now, Brook brings its acclaimed gaming accessories closer to players across Europe with the launch of official Amazon stores in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Brook offers a diverse range of products for all types of gamers. The Pocket series is designed for AR-based mobile games like Pokémon GO, providing features including auto-catching, auto-farming, and GPS simulation, includes:

For console gamers, wingman XE2 converter has recently gained popularity for allowing third-party and first-party controllers to work seamlessly on the latest consoles, including NS2. The lineup also includes cooling accessories, multi-platform adapters, and more — built for both casual and competitive gamers.

With this expansion, players in Europe will enjoy faster shipping, local access, and direct support.

Brook welcomes gaming media and content creators across Europe to explore collaboration opportunities, including product reviews and unboxings.

Explore Brook on Amazon:

Media & Partnership Inquiries: lilliantu@zeroplus.com.tw

About Brook

Brook is a professional gaming peripheral brand from Taiwan, providing innovative solutions that let players enjoy gaming their way. From tournament arenas to casual play, Brook empowers the global community through flexible, high-performance accessories.Your Game, Our Play

https://www.brookaccessory.com/index.php

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803545/From_Pro_Fighting_Game_Pocket_Adventures___Brook_Opens_Amazon.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.