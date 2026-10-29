Front Row Expands to Seoul, Giving Korean Brands a Direct Path to U.S. Growth

New Seoul office will serve Korea's fast-growing Beauty, Health and Wellness and Pharmacy brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row, the global growth partner that helps brands lead on Amazon, TikTok Shop and Shopify, today announced its expansion into Korea, giving Korean Beauty, Health and Wellness and Pharmacy brands direct, local support to launch and scale in the United States.

Seoul becomes Front Row's sixth global office, joining New York City, San Diego, Hamburg, Bratislava and Amsterdam. The expansion comes as Korean brands are growing quickly in the U.S., with Amazon now one of the most important channels for reaching U.S. consumers. Korean facial skincare sales on Amazon reached $818 million in the first half of 2026, up 80% from $456 million during the same period in 2025, roughly three times the 27% growth of Amazon's overall facial skincare category.

The Seoul office will be led by Jinny Kim, SVP Korea. Across 25 years at Coupang, Dentsu, Ogilvy, Mintel and GroupM, she has served Korean and global brands at both local and international agencies. She brings deep fluency in accelerating Korean brand growth on the global commercial stage.

"Korean brands move at a speed and with a cultural instinct that's hard to replicate anywhere else — trend cycles are shorter, content and commerce are inseparable, and founders expect a partner who understands that rhythm. I've spent my career learning that lesson from both sides — across GroupM, Ogilvy, Dentsu and Mintel, and more recently inside Coupang. That's exactly what I want to bring to this role: to bridge real fluency in how Korean brands operate with the global infrastructure and commercial excellence Front Row has built in the U.S. and Europe. My job is to make sure K-Beauty, Health and Wellness and Pharmacy brands can move at their speed and accelerate how they scale globally," said Jinny Kim, SVP Korea, Front Row.

From Seoul, Front Row will help Korean brands solve the challenges that most often slow their U.S. growth:

"Korea is shaping far more than the next wave of K-Beauty. It is influencing how the global beauty industry thinks about innovation, product, content and commerce. Front Row's Korea expansion gives us the opportunity to connect that ecosystem directly to the expertise we have built accelerating Beauty, Health and Wellness and Pharmacy brands across the U.S. and Europe. With Jinny as our first senior hire on the ground, we are building a bridge in both directions: helping Korean brands turn local strength into durable global growth, while bringing our global partners closer to the innovation and thinking coming out of Korea," said Christopher Skinner, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Front Row.

Front Row plans to celebrate the opening with a special event in Seoul in early 2027, with more details to come.

About Front RowFront Row is a global growth partner helping brands lead on marketplaces and win in commerce. The company connects brand building, content creation, demand generation, marketplace acceleration and digital flagship innovation into one integrated system, powered by its proprietary Catapult business intelligence platform. Front Row's team of more than 550 specialists from 40 nationalities works across six offices in New York City, San Diego, Hamburg, Bratislava, Amsterdam and Seoul. Its clients include Glossier, Tatcha, Ouai, Sol de Janeiro, K18 and La Mer. Learn more at frontrowgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/front-row-expands-to-seoul-giving-korean-brands-a-direct-path-to-us-growth-302922770.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.