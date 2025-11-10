circle x black
FUN88 Launches AI Game Recommendations, Setting New iGaming Standard

10 novembre 2025
BANGKOK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN88, a leading online gaming platform, is proud to introduce its latest breakthrough in the iGaming industry: AI-powered recommendations for slot games. This new feature marks a significant step in enhancing user experience, offering tailored game suggestions based on individual preferences and gaming behavior.

By analyzing user data and local market trends, the AI system recommends popular games tailored to regions such as Thailand and Vietnam, ensuring a more personalized and engaging experience for every player.

Key Highlights of the AI Game Recommendations Feature:

This launch marks another step forward for FUN88 in combining technology and entertainment to enhance user satisfaction. The new system not only makes gameplay more convenient and exciting but also aligns with FUN88's long-term vision of offering safe, smart, and enjoyable gaming.

Players can now explore the new AI-powered recommendations by registering on FUN88 or logging in to their accounts. Through the FUN88 app, users can easily access their favorite categories, manage their accounts, and enjoy exclusive promotions.

FUN88's credibility in the industry is further strengthened through partnerships with major football clubs like Newcastle United, Burnley, and Tottenham Hotspur, and sports icons such as Robbie Fowler, Steve Nash, and Kobe Bryant. With Iker Casillas as a brand ambassador, FUN88 continues to win the trust of players and sports fans worldwide.

About FUN88:

FUN88 is a trusted online gaming platform offering sports betting, lottery, live casino, and more. The brand ensures a secure, user-friendly experience with seamless deposits, withdrawals, and personalized promotions. FUN88 continues to lead the iGaming industry with innovation, integrity, and responsible gaming.

Contact:FUN88 Thailand: https://www.fun88tha.com/th/FUN88 Vietnam: https://www.fun88vno.com/vn/Fun88 China: https://global.f88.uk/cnFUN88 Global: https://global.fun88.com/ Email: cs.thai@fun88.com , cs.viet@fun88.comFacebook: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialfb , https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialfbYouTube: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialyt , https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialyt

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817102/Play_Smarter_FUN88_s_AI_Slot_Recommendations.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707566/5609338/FUN88_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fun88-launches-ai-game-recommendations-setting-new-igaming-standard-302609473.html

