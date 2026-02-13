circle x black
Galloping into the New Year: CCTV-4's "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" Goes Behind the Scenes of the Spring Festival Gala

13 febbraio 2026 | 03.44
BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the old year draws to a close and the countdown to the New Year begins, CCTV-4's special program "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival" presents its exclusive "Direct to the Spring Festival Gala" series. Through multi-dimensional perspectives and in-depth interviews, the program brings global Chinese audiences closer to the craftsmanship and warmth that define this cultural feast. Join our hosts as they visit the backstage of the Gala to chat with performers about their aspirations for the Year of the Horse. Enjoy spirited interactions and New Year wishes from guests including Patty Hou (Hou Peicen), Steve Chou (Zhou Chuanxiong), Jordan Chan (Chen Xiaochun), Liu Tao, Wang Yang, and Bai Lu, and immerse yourself in the vibrant festive atmosphere.

As fireworks light up the sky and the holiday spirit peaks, tune in to "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" to discover the essence of this "cultural banquet" cherished by Chinese communities worldwide. Let us head together toward a new spring where everything is renewed!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902986/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/galloping-into-the-new-year-cctv-4s-legendary-chinese-festival-spring-festival-2026-goes-behind-the-scenes-of-the-spring-festival-gala-302687172.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

