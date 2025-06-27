Geotab Expands GO Anywhere Asset Tracker to European Markets

New tracker enables easy management and monitoring of critical assets

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, today announced the European launch of Geotab GO Anywhere™, a rugged, battery-powered asset tracker. The hardware solution is designed with the intention to improve how companies manage and monitor their assets, especially in environments where traditional tracking methods fall short and across a range of industries, such as transportation, shipping & supply chain, mining, construction, and government.

Fully integrated with MyGeotab®, GO Anywhere enables viewing of all assets and vehicles in a single platform. Its rugged design, extended battery life and ease of installation equip Geotab GO Anywhere to handle a variety of industry use cases, making it a reliable solution for tracking and managing valuable assets. Designed to support both powered and non-powered assets, it enables fleet managers to easily keep track of where and when assets are being used and to recover them when lost to help manage costs and boost utilisation.

"Increasing economic pressures have magnified focus on cost-control, and businesses across all industries are seeking opportunities to improve bottom line health for assets," said Stephano Peduzzi, Vice President Technology Solutions & Operations Europe at Geotab. "Addressing the significant financial impact associated with lost or underutilised assets presents itself as a cost saving opportunity. The Geotab GO Anywhere improves asset monitoring, supports strategic deployment and effective utilisation, transforming potential losses into substantial savings and productivity gains."

Designed for Real-World Demands

Geotab GO Anywhere combines a compact, weatherproof form factor with advanced tracking functionality:

Built to IP68/IP69K standards, the device is engineered for durability in harsh or outdoor conditions—from construction zones to agricultural fields.

For more information, visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/asset-tracking/

GO Anywhere is supported in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with coverage tailored for regional LTE-M networks.

About Geotab

