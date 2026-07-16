GIMM Festival brings leading microbiology experts to Lisbon to discuss emerging viruses, antimicrobial resistance and biological engineering

Charles M. Rice (2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine), Bonnie Bassler, Yasmine Belkaid and Isabel Gordo are among the confirmed speakers.

LISBON, Portugal, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacteria are continuously evolving and becoming increasingly resistant to life-saving medicines. Understanding how microorganisms adapt, communicate and influence human health is now a global scientific priority. This will be one of the central themes of the second edition of the GIMM Festival, taking place in Lisbon from 17 to 19 September.

Under the theme 'Microbes – The Questions of the Future', the festival will bring together internationally renowned researchers to explore the role of microorganisms in human health, biological evolution and ecosystem sustainability. The event aims to foster dialogue between science, society and biomedical innovation, at a time when challenges such as pandemics, antimicrobial resistance and environmental change are raising urgent new questions for research and policy.

The programme features some of the most influential names in contemporary microbiology:

Over three days, researchers and the public will engage in discussions on major scientific challenges of the 21st century, including host–microbe interactions and disease, antimicrobial resistance and bacterial evolution, emerging viruses and preparedness for future pandemics, as well as microorganism engineering and synthetic biology.

Antimicrobial resistance is considered by the World Health Organization one of the greatest threats to global health, with the potential to cause millions of deaths in the coming decades if no effective action is taken. At the same time, advances in microbiome research and the growing capacity to engineer microorganisms are transforming fields such as medicine, biotechnology and environmental sustainability, opening new possibilities for prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

"The microscopic world has a profound impact on our health, ecosystems and the future of biotechnology. The GIMM Festival aims to bring researchers and society closer together to discuss how these discoveries can shape the future," says Maria Manuel Mota, CEO of the Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine.

With the participation of world-leading scientists, including a Nobel laureate, the GIMM Festival positions Lisbon as an international hub for scientific debate, reinforcing its role as a meeting point for cutting-edge research and innovation in microbiology and global health.

The full programme and registration are available at www.gimmfest.pt.

About the Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine (GIMM)The Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine (GIMM) is a biomedical research institute created through the merger of the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC) and the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM). With a strong commitment to advancing knowledge, developing innovative solutions for health and translating discoveries into real-world impact, GIMM aims to establish itself as a global leader in life sciences and biomedical research.www.gimm.pt

About the GIMM FestivalThe GIMM Festival is an annual event in Lisbon that celebrates science as a driver of social transformation. Organised by GIMM, it brings together national and international experts to discuss the major challenges of global health, promoting the connection between cutting-edge research, biomedical innovation and society.www.gimmfest.pt

Press ContactsRita Resendes Communications & Media Relations Manager, Fundação GIMM rita.resendes@gimm.pt+351 916 519 630

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