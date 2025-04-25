circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Lunedì 28 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 09:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Global Media Witnesses Chery Super Hybrid (CSH)'s Breakthrough as 'Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage' Endurance Challenge Completes First Stage

25 aprile 2025 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, coinciding with the opening day of 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the first stage of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) "Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage" endurance challenge successfully concluded. This four-day challenge featured Chery's hybrid duo - TIGGO9 CSH and ARRIZO8 CSH - leading an international media convoy from Malaysia, Poland, the Czech Republic and other countries. The journey started from Sanxia and traversed Wuhan and Wuzhen, covering over 1,400 kilometers before concluding in Shanghai. This rigorous test strengthened global users' recognition and approval of Chery's hybrid vehicles.

Spanning 1,400+ kilometers, the challenge covered every driving scenario—urban traffic jams, mountain switchbacks and high-speed cruising. CSH's advantages translate into real-world benefits, thanks to breakthroughs in fundamental architecture. The fifth-generation 1.5TGDI dedicated hybrid engine sets a new benchmark with 44.5% thermal efficiency. Paired with the stepless electric hybrid DHT system featuring 98.5% transmission efficiency, it balances power and efficiency perfectly. These innovations drive comprehensive performance leadership in both TIGGO9 CSH and ARRIZO8 CSH.

The "Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage" endurance challenge focused on vehicle range, with both models exceeding 1,400 kilometers — eliminating range anxiety. ARRIZO8 CSH recorded a fuel consumption of just 4.2L/100km in battery-depleted mode, while TIGGO9 CSH, equipped with a dedicated hybrid battery, achieved a fast charge (30%-80%) in only 20 minutes. Additionally, it features a 6.6kW V2L function, perfect for powering outdoor equipment during camping trips. Both models maintained 120 km/h throughout a 600-kilometer highspeed test, showcasing robust power performance. With nearly 20 ADAS features, APA, and a quiet cabin noise level of 60 dBA at 120 km/h, they deliver an intelligent, safe, and comfortable driving experience.

The event not only showcased the brand's technological capabilities but also embodied its philosophy of "technology equality." After the China stage, the challenge will commence its Malaysian part next. Moving forward, the event will include over 40 real-world tests across more than 20 countries and regions with the participation of more models from the CSH lineup, demonstrating the system's "all-scenario, worry-free" adaptability in diverse environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672346/International_Media_Guests_Completed_CSH_Endless_Horizon_Worry_Free_Voyage_Endurance.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-media-witnesses-chery-super-hybrid-cshs-breakthrough-as-endless-horizon-worry-free-voyage-endurance-challenge-completes-first-stage-302437243.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, oltre 250mila per l'addio: le videonews dal nostro inviato
Macron a San Pietro per Papa Francesco, poi a cena dal Bolognese - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza