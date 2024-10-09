Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Greater Copenhagen Region makes relocation low-risk with the world's first "Life Quality Insurance"

09 ottobre 2024 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Hygge, cinnamon rolls, and… "insurance"

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving to a new country seems like the hardest thing, but it just got easier. Newcomers to the Greater Copenhagen Region can now enrol in "Life Quality Insurance", a campaign that guarantees your happiness after you make the move. If living there doesn't improve your quality of life as much as you expected, Greater Copenhagen Region will help you get back home*.

Greater Copenhagen Region, covering Eastern Denmark and Southern Sweden, consistently finishes at the top of global life quality surveys like the World Happiness Report. Particular praise is being given to the region's work-life balance, tolerant and trusting society, and exciting career opportunities. It's a winning formula for a happy life that they believe everyone should be able to try, no matter how risk-averse.

As spokesperson Asbjørn Overgaard puts it, "We're so confident that people will fall in love with life in Greater Copenhagen Region that we are willing to walk the talk. If you move here and find that – against all odds – it isn't for you, we'll help you get back home."  The Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Lars Weiss, welcomes the initiative: "Attracting international talent is essential for the Greater Copenhagen Region. Innovation and diversity are some of the driving forces behind growth and quality of life in our region, and talented people from all over the world are among those who make it happen." 

Here's how it works:

Learn more: greatercphregion.com/life-quality-insurance

*Terms and conditions for the offer can be found on the page.

About

"Life Quality Insurance" is a marketing campaign operated by Copenhagen Capacity on behalf of the Greater Copenhagen Region and aims to make international talent aware of the many opportunities and quality of life in this region.

Watch the film introducing "Life Quality Insurance"

Download "Life Quality Insurance" image

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greater-copenhagen-region-makes-relocation-low-risk-with-the-worlds-first-life-quality-insurance-302268930.html

