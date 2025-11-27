Gstarsoft Strengthens European Presence with Dynamic BIM World Munich, Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Customers

MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Having an exciting participation at BIM World Munich 2025, Gstarsoft has been demonstrating its comprehensive suite of industrial software solutions to global audiences, emphasizing its strategic focus on the European market. The event, held at the ICM – International Congress Center Messe München on November 26–27, hosted around 8,000 industry professionals and featured more than 250 exhibitors. Gstarsoft's booth has been serving as a hub for live product demonstrations, highlighting the seamless integration of its 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM, and cloud-based platforms, which was drawing significant interest from architects, engineers, and construction specialists visiting the exhibition. Mr. Xiang Lu, CEO of Gstarsoft, mentioned to the journalists: "Our global strategy centers on delivering high-performance, compatible CAD/BIM solutions tailored to diverse market needs, supporting sustainable digital transformation worldwide."

Interactive Exhibits and Product Highlights

Visitors to the Gstarsoft booth experienced firsthand how the company's recently announced product portfolio provides a complete, end-to-end solution for design, collaboration, and sustainability challenges:

In a keynote address titled "CAD & BIM Integrated Solution: Empowering Energy-Efficient Design Workflows", Richard Li, CEO of Gstarsoft BIM BU, underscored the role of unified tools in advancing sustainable construction. "The future of digital design lies in merging CAD precision with BIM's data depth to reduce waste and energy use," he stated.

Affirming Commitment to the European Market

Gstarsoft reinforced its long-term dedication to Europe, a region poised to see its BIM market grow from €800 million in 2024 to €1.48 billion by 2029 (*Source: SNS insider report in 2025). The company plans to deepen its investment through:

Industry Validation and Global Reach

The solutions have earned the trust of numerous industry leaders across global markets, a testament to their exceptional adaptability. At the exhibition, Mr. Johann Schmidt, a project manager from a German engineering firm noted, "The platform's compatibility with existing toolsets minimizes transition barriers, allowing our team to adopt new workflows without disrupting ongoing projects." This feedback aligns with the growing industry emphasis on OpenBIM standards and digitalized construction methodologies.

At BIM World Munich 2025, Gstarsoft is emerging as a pivotal player in shaping the industry's digital transformation. By combining robust software with a customer-centric approach, the company is well-positioned to support Europe's journey toward smarter, more sustainable building practices.

About Gstarsoft

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., established in 2001, is a leading provider of R&D-focused industrial software. With a mission to be "customer-centric - making design more efficient, collaboration smoother, and value sustainable," the company is committed to becoming a world-class, product-innovation-driven industrial software provider, delivering a full spectrum of solutions including 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM, and cloud-based CAD. Currently, Gstarsoft's products and services cover more than 110 countries, with a cumulative global user base exceeding 100 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833649/Gstarsoft_BIM_WORLD_Munich_2025.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.