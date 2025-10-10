Haileybury Astana Opens State-of-the-Art Sci-Tech Hub in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haileybury Astana, a leading British international school in Kazakhstan led by Headmaster John Coles, has officially opened the Sci-Tech Hub – a next-generation educational centre that integrates science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning in an interdisciplinary format. The opening ceremony was attended by Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Minister of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, alongside Sally Axworthy, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Kazakhstan and other distinguished guests from the education and business sectors.

Located on the Haileybury Astana campus and spanning over 3,000 sq m, the new facility combines modern laboratories, flexible classrooms and collaborative zones designed to inspire innovation and hands-on learning among students. The Hub features robotics and mathematics laboratories, 3D-visualisation classrooms and interactive learning spaces, all built to international standards.

Ian Hunt, Chair of the Board of Governors at Haileybury Astana, said: "The Sci-Tech Hub will not only serve as a centre for our school community, but also as a venue for national and international competitions for talented students from across Kazakhstan. Through our scholarship programme, we aim to expand access to world-class education and nurture the next generation of scientists and innovators."

The Sci-Tech Hub was completed in a record 10 months, with a total investment of KZT 3.4 billion provided by Verny Capital.

Aidan Akanov, CEO of Verny Capital, said: "The Sci-Tech Hub is a landmark initiative that reflects our commitment to the social mission of business and to advancing education in Kazakhstan. With our key stakeholder Bulat Utemuratov, we will continue investing in projects that strengthen the country's human capital and create lasting opportunities for young people."

In the coming years, the Sci-Tech Hub plans to develop partnerships with leading international research and education institutions, providing students with opportunities to work on real-world scientific challenges under expert mentorship.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793334/Haileybury_Astana_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793335/Haileybury_Astana_2.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793336/Haileybury_Astana_3.jpg

