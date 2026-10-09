Hisense Brings AI Companion Suite to Life with a Social Kitchen

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is bringing its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life" into the heart of the home with the new PureSmart Duo Series — a refrigerator series designed as the intelligent center of the kitchen and now being rolled out across global markets.

Building on the AI Companion Suite introduced at IFA 2026, Hisense is extending its vision of AI beyond appliances to create connected experiences across the home. Through the ConnectLife platform, the PureSmart Duo Series brings people, appliances and experiences together, making AI a more natural part of everyday life.

This vision comes to life through Hisense's Social Kitchen — where technology helps the kitchen become a hub for connection. Rather than merely supporting food preparation, AI Companion Suite brings cooking, entertainment and communication together, creating opportunities for families and friends to spend time in the space.

One four-door refrigerator in the PureSmart Duo Series combines 611 liters of storage with a 21-inch smart screen, along with features designed to support everyday cooking, entertaining and connection in the kitchen. Its integrated ice and water system offers crescent ice, crushed ice and UV-purified water with a 99.9% sterilization rate, making it easy to serve drinks for any occasion. Entertainment lives here too: stream shows through the VIDDA platform, watch live TV or play music on the 21-inch screen while you cook, dine or unwind — so the decisive goal or the season finale is never missed mid-recipe.

On weekends, families can pick a recipe together while connected appliances simplify preparation. During gatherings, the refrigerator becomes a social hub —guests can use Beverage Master feature on the smart screen to choose their favorite drinks and follow step-by-step instructions to create them together, while hosts spend less time managing the kitchen and more time enjoying the people around them.

For Hisense, AI Companion Suite is about more than intelligent appliances. It is about creating warmer connections through technology — making the kitchen a place where people naturally come together.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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