Hisense Tops Global 100-inch and Laser TV Markets in Q3 2025

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has once again ranked No.1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment with a 56.6% shipment share, and in the Laser TV segment with a 68.9% shipment share in Q3 2025, according to the latest data released by Omdia. The result reaffirms Hisense's industry leadership driven by continuous innovation and a deep understanding of consumer needs.

As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to set new standards in large-screen display technology. Backed by strong independent R&D, Hisense's RGB MiniLED technology delivers authentic, vivid color like never before — powered by extraordinary brightness and precision that bring every scene to life with stunning realism and emotional depth. These innovations go beyond color and picture quality — making technology more human, turning every moment of watching, sharing, and relaxing into a richer, more emotionally connected experience for families around the world.

Hisense continues to lead the Laser TV market — as proven by the latest 2025 UST Projector Showdown results. The Hisense L9Q took the top spot across Mixed Room Use, Dedicated Theater, and Overall Picture Quality, while the PX3-PRO was awarded #1 Best Value Pick and also ranked highly in picture performance.

With a collaboration with Devialet, the L9Q offers a deluxe home cinema experience with up to a 200-inch projection, 5,000 ANSI lumens, a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, and IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications — truly bringing the theater home.

From technology to market, Hisense continues to lead the industry's evolution toward higher quality and greater innovation. By mastering core technologies and transforming them into products that elevate global home entertainment standards, Hisense is not only shaping what people watch — but also how the world envisions the future of display.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q3 2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

