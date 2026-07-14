circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

HitGen Partner BioAge Labs Doses First Participant in Phase 2 Trial of BGE-102, a Novel Oral NLRP3 Inhibitor for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

14 luglio 2026 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. ("HitGen", SSE: 688222.SH), congratulates its partner BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge", NASDAQ: BIOA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, on dosing the first participant in QUELL-CV, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of BGE-102, a potent, structurally novel, orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor.

BGE-102 was developed from a hit compound identified via HitGen's industry-leading DEL (DNA-Encoded Library) technology platform. It is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy, with cardiovascular risk reduction as the lead indication. The Phase 1 results reported by BioAge have positioned BGE-102 as a potential best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitor, with profound hsCRP reductions on a well-tolerated, once-daily oral dose. QUELL-CV is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating BGE-102 in participants at elevated cardiovascular risk; the trial is designed to inform optimal dose selection in Phase 3 and BGE-102's path forward in cardiovascular disease. Topline data are anticipated in the second half of 2026.

"We are very pleased to see BGE‑102 reach the Phase 2 milestone," said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen Inc. "This achievement not only underscores the power of our DEL platform in generating novel small‑molecule leads against challenging targets, but also highlights the strength of our collaborative model with BioAge. We are excited to continue our partnership and watch this promising candidate progress further."

"Reaching Phase 2 is an important milestone for BGE-102 and for our collaboration with HitGen," said Kristen Fortney, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of BioAge. "HitGen's DEL platform helped us identify structurally novel NLRP3 inhibitor hits. Our medicinal chemistry team advanced those hits into BGE-102, an oral, brain-penetrant molecule that engages a novel NLRP3 binding site and that produced profound hsCRP reductions in our Phase 1 trial. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with HitGen to identify novel starting points against additional targets across our pipeline." 

HitGen has established a distinctive discovery engine that delivers therapeutics molecules and novel tool molecules to the global pharmaceutical industry. As of the end of 2025, the company has partnered with over 600 clients globally and contributed to thousands of their innovative drug development projects.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758868/HitGen_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitgen-partner-bioage-labs-doses-first-participant-in-phase-2-trial-of-bge-102-a-novel-oral-nlrp3-inhibitor-for-cardiovascular-risk-reduction-302824804.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03961 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Legge elettorale, preferenze bocciate: parte conta dei franchi tiratori in maggioranza
Legge elettorale, i "Vannacciani" si filmano mentre votano: "Traditori della destra non siamo noi" - Video
Mondiali 2026, l'esultanza dei reali di Spagna per la vittoria contro la Francia - Video
News to go
Monopattini, dal 16 luglio scatta l'obbligo di assicurazione
A Kharkiv la metropolitana diventa rifugio antiaereo e scuola
News to go
Sicurezza, governo studia nuovi interventi
Carburanti, Marsiglia (Federpetroli): "Opec in affanno, economia petrolifera non più sostenibile" - Video
Pensioni, dal primo agosto i pagamenti - Video
Dai disturbi alimentari al RiminiWellness, Giuseppe Healthy: "Condividere la mia storia ha aiutato me e gli altri"
Renzi campione di palleggi lancia la sfida sportiva a Vannacci: "Ma non a calcio..."
News to go
Guida sicura, alcol test gratis nelle farmacie: a Napoli progetto pilota
Mondiali 2026, Haaland torna a casa e porta con sé uno strano souvenir - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza