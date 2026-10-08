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HIZENERGY Presented Full-Stack C&I Energy Storage Solutions at Two European Exhibitions in September

08 ottobre 2026 | 06.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEFEI, China, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, HIZENERGY took part in two influential energy exhibitions across Western and Southeast Europe, showcasing its self-developed commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage portfolio to local EPC contractors, distribution partners and end customers.

At the Sustainable Solutions Kortrijk exhibition, HIZENERGY featured core products including the PCS-125K and PCS-460K power units, together with the liquid-cooled ES125kW-261/313kWh-LE storage system. Compliant with IEC and VDE European grid connection codes, the hardware supports wide-temperature operation from -30 °C to 60 °C, alongside VSG grid-forming capability and black-start functions. The products also meet European GDPR and NIS2 data security requirements. The EnerBox liquid-cooled cabinet occupies only 1.7 m² of floor space, utilising long-life LFP cells with over 8,000 charge-discharge cycles and multi-level fire safety mechanisms. HIZENERGY addressed two distinct market requirements: compact, rapidly deployable equipment for small and medium-sized commercial sites, and high-power, cluster-expandable systems for large industrial parks. On-site teams analysed real-world return-on-investment models based on operational overseas projects and secured multiple letters of intent for cooperation.

From 24 to 26 September, HIZENERGY attended the Romania ENERGY EXPO. Dr Wang Fei shared insights during an industry roundtable, stating that C&I BESS serves as a flexible strategic asset to boost energy security, unlock economic benefits and accelerate local decarbonisation for factories, agricultural sites and industrial zones. Driven by mandatory local energy storage policies in Romania and neighbouring regions, HIZENERGY delivers customised, field-proven solutions instead of generic standard packages. Its systems support flexible capacity expansion via parallel-connected PCS units and fast on-site commissioning, suitable both for retrofits of existing facilities and new industrial park developments.

Multiple HIZENERGY storage systems are already in operation across Europe, covering PV-storage-charging integration at building material plants, agricultural microgrids and power arbitrage use cases. Following its "technology-driven product plus localised service" strategy, the company offers 24/7 online technical support, resident regional engineers, local spare parts inventory and custom warranty packages to provide end-to-end full lifecycle support for European partners.

For more information, visit: https://en.hizenergy-ess.com/

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