Ho Chi Minh City promotes tourism at the World Travel Market WTM London 2025

06 novembre 2025
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Expanding Cooperation, Attracting International Tourists, and Promoting ITE HCMC 2026

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism have organized a series of tourism promotion activities at the World Travel Market WTM London 2025, taking place at the ExCeL London Exhibition and Convention Center, United Kingdom, from November 4th to 6th, 2025.

WTM London 2025 is a key platform for Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen its global tourism presence and attract more international, especially European visitors.

Building global strategic partnerships and activating the tourist market from the UK and Europe

The tourism promotion program at the Vietnam National Booth within the framework of WTM London 2025 is a strategic step aiming to: Introduce the potential and strengths of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism to international partners, especially partners from the United Kingdom and Europe; Conduct in-depth research on the international tourist market; Expand business cooperation with major travel corporations, travel agencies, reputable international media organizations, establishing a foundation for the sustainable development of Vietnam's tourism in the world market; and enhance the capacity for organizing and promoting international tourism.

Key activities

Ms. Nguyen Cam Tu – Director of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center affirmed: "We bring to the World Travel Market WTM London 2025 a clear message: Ho Chi Minh City tourism is entering a new era with many strengths in resources through expanding tourism space and unique tourism products for British and European tourists in particular and global visitors in general."

In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has seen strong growth in international arrivals, driven by digital transformation, sustainable tourism, and enhanced visitor experiences. The city promotes green tourism and public–private partnerships to build a smart, safe, welcoming destination.

Discover more about Ho Chi Minh City at visithcmc.vn and stay connected via our official Facebook page Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City (https://www.facebook.com/visitvibranthochiminhcity)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815333/0a51d1695e1bd2458b0a.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ho-chi-minh-city-promotes-tourism-at-the-world-travel-market-wtm-london-2025-302606779.html

