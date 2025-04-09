circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:27
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale Immediapress

Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025 Highlight:Urban Reflection Exhibition Unveiled in Milan to Celebrate Hong Kong's Interior Design and Manufacturing Talents

Ten renowned Hong Kong interior designer groups and furniture manufacturers attend the opening ceremony of
Ten renowned Hong Kong interior designer groups and furniture manufacturers attend the opening ceremony of "Urban Reflection Exhibition" in Milan.
09 aprile 2025 | 14.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Milano, 9 April 2025.To celebrate the remarkable achievements of Hong Kong’s interior design industry and promote its international reputation, the Hong Kong Interior Design Association (HKIDA) proudly presents the third edition of Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor. The event takes place across Hong Kong and Italy, featuring a diverse range of activities, including exhibitions and design forums.

Highlight of Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025 “Urban Reflection” exhibition, a groundbreaking collaboration that brings together ten renowned Hong Kong-based interior designer groups and furniture manufacturers, was officially unveiled in Milan on 6 April, 2025. Ms. Louisa Young, Chairman of HKIDA, together with the two co-chairmen of Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025, Mr. CM Jao and Mr. Tik Chan, as well as ten renowned Hong Kong interior design groups and furniture manufacturers, attended the exhibition opening in Milan. During the ceremony, the ten groups of Hong Kong interior designers presented their works in depth to industry professionals and media, showcasing the unique creative vision of Hong Kong designers.

The 10 designer groups participating in the Urban Reflection exhibition include local Hongkongers as well as designers whose birthplace from the UK, France, and Czech. They have all chosen to develop their interior design careers in Hong Kong, highlighting the advantages of the city's multicultural and highly internationalized environment. This provides a platform for elites from around the world to exchange ideas and showcase their ambitions.

The ten creations are not only unique in form and function but also embody principles of sustainability, using materials such as recycled yarns and glass repurposed from Hong Kong’s iconic trams. These designs convey an awareness of environmental conservation and the value of resources, demonstrating the harmony between design and ecology. This collection showcases Hong Kong’s unique creativity and manufacturing expertise, affirming its position at an international level.

Exhibition Details:

Milan, Italy: April 7-13, 2025, LOFT @ Superstudio Più (Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy)

Hong Kong: June 19-22, 2025, Art Pavilion@West Kowloon Cultural District

Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. L'Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hong Kong Interior Design Week 2025 Urban Reflection Exhibition Interior Design Manufacturing Talents Sustainability Ecology
Vedi anche
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"
News to go
Istat, è boom di italiani emigrati all'estero
News to go
Terre rare Ucraina, Kiev invierà delegazione in Usa questa settimana
News to go
Borsa, crollo dei mercati asiatici
Milano, corteo pro Pal davanti Prefettura. Scontri con la polizia - Video
News to go
Scioperi aprile 2025, dai treni agli aerei: chi si ferma
News to go
Borsa, Europa apre negativa
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza