Hong Kong Tech Exhibits Immense Potential at CES 2026 with 61 Tech Companies Ready for Global Markets

LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact. Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:

· Widemount Dynamics Tech: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.

· PointFit: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.

· Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab® is the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity.

Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the "Dentist coming in handy" approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its "AI Physiotherapy

for Everyone" solution; the launch of "wuBiee & wuBiee wrap" that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now. In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:

· Date: 7 January 2026

· Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

· Venue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The Venetian

Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)

No. Company Name Booth Location

1 0x Limited Eureka Park

2 AIeveR Robotics Limited Global Pavilion

3 Airoma AI Limited Eureka Park

4 AniMed Technology Limited Eureka Park

5 AP Infosense Limited Global Pavilion

6 Aporion Technology Limited Eureka Park

7 BuyHive Limited Eureka Park

8 Cartesius Robotics Limited Global Pavilion

9 Cresento Limited Eureka Park

10 Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited Global Pavilion

11 Dealer Send Logistics Limited Global Pavilion

12 Decennium Platforms Limited Eureka Park

13 Dentomi Limited Eureka Park

14 DRESIO Limited Global Pavilion

15 Eieling Technology Limited Global Pavilion

16 Entoptica Limited Eureka Park

17 Ezygreenpak Limited Global Pavilion

18 Feelings Group Limited Eureka Park

19 Firefilm Group Limited Global Pavilion

20 FreightAmigo Services Limited Global Pavilion

21 Gembody Limited Eureka Park

22 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Eureka Park

23 GoGoChart Technology Limited Global Pavilion

24 Green Vigor Limited Eureka Park

25 Greenbulb Trading Limited Global Pavilion

26 Hay-koze Limited Eureka Park

27 Haylo Tech Limited Eureka Park

28 HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB Global Pavilion

29 Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited Global Pavilion

30 iCombo Tech Company Limited Eureka Park

31 ImageVector MedTech Limited Eureka Park

32 Immune Materials Limited Eureka Park

33 Innobound Limited Eureka Park

34 Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited Global Pavilion

35 Mangdang Technology Co., Limited Eureka Park

36 MedVision Limited Eureka Park

37 Meridian Innovation Limited Global Pavilion

38 MintMind Limited Global Pavilion

39 Mirror Caring Limited Eureka Park

40 MMSTAR Technologies Limited Eureka Park

41 moftBODY Limited Eureka Park

42 Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited Eureka Park

43 Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited Global Pavilion

44 Nuvatech Limited Eureka Park

45 On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited Eureka Park

46 Plasticvore Chain Limited Eureka Park

47 Point Fit Technology Limited Eureka Park

48 ReSaTech Limited Global Pavilion

49 Robocore Technology Limited Global Pavilion

50 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Eureka Park

51 Solos Technology Limited Global Pavilion

52 TG0 Limited Global Pavilion

53 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Global Pavilion

54 UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Eureka Park

55 Vcare Vision Technology Limited Global Pavilion

56 Vista Innotech Limited Global Pavilion

57 Webuild Tech Limited Eureka Park

58 WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited Global Pavilion

59 Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited Eureka Park

60 Xeroptix Technology Limited Eureka Park

61 XOXO Beverages Limited Global Pavilion

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located across Eureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) and Global Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo

Contatti:

Immediapress

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress