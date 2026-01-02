Hong Kong Tech Exhibits Immense Potential at CES 2026 with 61 Tech Companies Ready for Global Markets

LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact. Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:
· Widemount Dynamics Tech: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.
· PointFit: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.
· Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab® is the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity.
Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the "Dentist coming in handy" approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its "AI Physiotherapy
for Everyone" solution; the launch of "wuBiee & wuBiee wrap" that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now. In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:
· Date: 7 January 2026
· Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm
· Venue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The Venetian
Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)
No. Company Name Booth Location
1 0x Limited Eureka Park
2 AIeveR Robotics Limited Global Pavilion
3 Airoma AI Limited Eureka Park
4 AniMed Technology Limited Eureka Park
5 AP Infosense Limited Global Pavilion
6 Aporion Technology Limited Eureka Park
7 BuyHive Limited Eureka Park
8 Cartesius Robotics Limited Global Pavilion
9 Cresento Limited Eureka Park
10 Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited Global Pavilion
11 Dealer Send Logistics Limited Global Pavilion
12 Decennium Platforms Limited Eureka Park
13 Dentomi Limited Eureka Park
14 DRESIO Limited Global Pavilion
15 Eieling Technology Limited Global Pavilion
16 Entoptica Limited Eureka Park
17 Ezygreenpak Limited Global Pavilion
18 Feelings Group Limited Eureka Park
19 Firefilm Group Limited Global Pavilion
20 FreightAmigo Services Limited Global Pavilion
21 Gembody Limited Eureka Park
22 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Eureka Park
23 GoGoChart Technology Limited Global Pavilion
24 Green Vigor Limited Eureka Park
25 Greenbulb Trading Limited Global Pavilion
26 Hay-koze Limited Eureka Park
27 Haylo Tech Limited Eureka Park
28 HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB Global Pavilion
29 Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited Global Pavilion
30 iCombo Tech Company Limited Eureka Park
31 ImageVector MedTech Limited Eureka Park
32 Immune Materials Limited Eureka Park
33 Innobound Limited Eureka Park
34 Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited Global Pavilion
35 Mangdang Technology Co., Limited Eureka Park
36 MedVision Limited Eureka Park
37 Meridian Innovation Limited Global Pavilion
38 MintMind Limited Global Pavilion
39 Mirror Caring Limited Eureka Park
40 MMSTAR Technologies Limited Eureka Park
41 moftBODY Limited Eureka Park
42 Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited Eureka Park
43 Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited Global Pavilion
44 Nuvatech Limited Eureka Park
45 On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited Eureka Park
46 Plasticvore Chain Limited Eureka Park
47 Point Fit Technology Limited Eureka Park
48 ReSaTech Limited Global Pavilion
49 Robocore Technology Limited Global Pavilion
50 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Eureka Park
51 Solos Technology Limited Global Pavilion
52 TG0 Limited Global Pavilion
53 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Global Pavilion
54 UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Eureka Park
55 Vcare Vision Technology Limited Global Pavilion
56 Vista Innotech Limited Global Pavilion
57 Webuild Tech Limited Eureka Park
58 WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited Global Pavilion
59 Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited Eureka Park
60 Xeroptix Technology Limited Eureka Park
61 XOXO Beverages Limited Global Pavilion
The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located across Eureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) and Global Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo
