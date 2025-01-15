Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2025
HONGQI Showcases Flagship Electric Vehicles at the Brussels Motor Show 2025

15 gennaio 2025 | 10.59
BRUSSELS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HONGQI, the benchmark of China's luxury automotive industry, proudly unveils its flagship electric vehicle lineup at the Brussels Motor Show 2025, held from January 10 to 19 at the Brussels Expo. The event gathers leading automotive brands from around the globe, offering a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and sustainable innovation. HONGQI's E-HS9, EH7, and EHS7 take centre stage, highlighting the brand's excellence in design, performance, and forward-looking technology.

The E-HS9, a full-size smart electric SUV, embodies spaciousness and refinement. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and high-performance battery deliver exceptional power and stability. The cabin, designed with premium materials, ensures both comfort and elegance, making it a perfect choice for executives and families alike.

The EH7 is designed to meet the expectations of discerning customers in the premium upper mid-sized electric sedan. With a WLTP range of 655 km, it excels in delivering long-distance comfort. Its powerful drivetrain, producing 455 kW and 756 Nm of torque, enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, offering an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining efficiency. For those who value a combination of high performance and extended range, the EH7 is an irresistible choice.

The EHS7 is a premium upper mid-sized electric SUV that offers powerful driving performance and smooth handling. Its advanced braking system achieves a stopping distance of just 36 meters from 100 km/h, ensuring precise control and safety. As the only vehicle in its class equipped with rear-wheel steering, the EHS7 delivers exceptional agility and handling. Equipped with IPX8 waterproof battery safety features, it guarantees stable performance across various environments. With ultra-fast charging capabilities and outstanding manoeuvrability, the EHS7 is the ideal choice for drivers who prioritise practicality and superior driving dynamics.

In 2024, HONGQI captivated audiences with appearances at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Automechanika Frankfurt, and the Paris Motor Show. Each event highlighted the unique features of the E-HS9, EH7, and EHS7, demonstrating HONGQI's global commitment to luxury EV innovation.

The HONGQI booth at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the flagship models E-HS9, EH7, and EHS7 up close. Attendees can explore these models firsthand, discovering HONGQI's dedication to luxury design, new energy innovation, and cutting-edge technology. The exhibit highlights the HONGQI's continuous efforts to advance electric mobility and enhance premium driving experiences on a global scale.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-showcases-flagship-electric-vehicles-at-the-brussels-motor-show-2025-302351621.html

