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HSG Laser Showcases at Global Industrie 2026: Demonstrating Technological Leadership

03 aprile 2026 | 07.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a global provider in intelligent laser metal processing solutions, made a powerful appearance at Global Industrie 2026, highlighting its G3015H fiber laser cutting machine and the R2S tube laser cutting system with bevel cutting capability. Live demonstrations showcased industry-leading precision, efficiency, and stability, attracting strong interest from European manufacturers and fostering deeper collaboration.

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https://youtu.be/cobMaMB7Cqo?si=N6cdY19BnmSqXy8t

HSG Laser: Precision, Stable, Efficient, Driving Smart Manufacturing

G3015H: engineered for speed, precision, and stability.It is an ideal solution for high-throughput sheet metal processing, capable of handling even the most demanding industrial applications with ease.

R2S: engineered for high-precision processing of divers cutting scenarios. With bevel cutting function enables cutting and forming in a single step, eliminating the need for secondary processing. This reduces welding preparation time by 30%–50%, significantly improves production efficiency, and lowers labor costs—making it a preferred choice for Europe's rapidly growing tube processing market.

Deepening Presence in Europe, Unlocking a New Localized Service Experience

To meet the evolving needs of European manufacturers, HSG Laser has established 2+1 warehouses to ensure efficient logistics and stable supply. This enables rapid deployment of machines and spare parts, shortens delivery times, and supports high-frequency deliveries within 2–3 days—better serving customers across Europe.

HSG Laser has also developed a localized service system, providing on-site support from installation and commissioning to maintenance and application optimization. Pre-training for operators is also available, helping customers quickly master equipment operation, ensuring long-term stable and efficient performance, and delivering true peace of mind to customers in France and across Europe.

Since entering the European market, HSG Laser has established an advanced showroom in Düsseldorf. Customers are warmly invited to visit, experience the machines firsthand, observe live operations, and get pre-training etc. Convenient sample testing services are also available, allowing customers to evaluate cutting performance based on their specific needs. HSG Laser remains committed to delivering advanced technology and localized expertise to drive the next generation of intelligent manufacturing in France and across Europe.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hsg-laser-showcases-at-global-industrie-2026-demonstrating-technological-leadership-302733546.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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