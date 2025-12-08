circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

HUAWEI AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025 Celebrate Innovation and Excellence in Mobile Apps and Games

08 dicembre 2025 | 17.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announced the winners of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025, marking another year of spotlighting the most ground breaking apps and games transforming the mobile landscape. Curated by Huawei Europe's editorial team, these awards honour the ingenuity, design, and user-centric brilliance that define the AppGallery ecosystem.

In the sixth edition, the awards recognize standout titles from a vibrant pool of global and local developers, selected through a rigorous process evaluating downloads, innovation, storytelling, design, accessibility, and seamless user experiences.

Through these awards, AppGallery reinforces its position as a trusted platform where users can easily discover and download a wide range of popular global and local apps, while highlighting developers with full-stack support to focus on creativity and delivering exceptional experiences.

AppGallery, a top-3 global app store, offers vast choice across 18 categories like navigation & transport, news and social media. It delivers high-quality apps, innovative experiences and strong developer support worldwide. Huawei fosters close partnerships, runs exciting campaigns like annual Game Fest, and delights users with exclusive offers. This commitment to excellence earned AppGallery the "Best App Store" award at the 2024 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe, commented:"True to our yearly Editors' Choice Awards tradition, we're excited to celebrate the winners of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025 for their outstanding innovation and user-focused design. Huawei will continue to empower developers and deliver exceptional app choices and experiences to our loyal users."

Celebrating the Best in Mobile InnovationAppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2025 – Full List of Winners

Best AppGallery Apps

Best AppGallery Games

For further information on the awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/AG-Awards-2025

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices, boasting a collection of 18 app categories featuring premium content curated globally. It makes sure apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime, without compromising on security.

As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838895/Huawei_Consumer_Business_Group.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-appgallery-editors-choice-awards-2025-celebrate-innovation-and-excellence-in-mobile-apps-and-games-302635559.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
8 dicembre, scatta il rito dell'albero di Natale
News to go
Montagna, salgono i prezzi di skipass e abbonamenti
Scala, la festa delle maestranze e degli artisti dietro le quinte dopo la Prima - Video
Lega, Durigon risponde a Calenda: "Cerca attenzioni, sta sparendo" - Video
Achille Lauro alla Scala: "Per la Prima una scelta coraggiosa" - Video
News to go
Scuola e Fondo unico per l'inclusione sociale: le novità
Prima della Scala, le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Scala, Barbara Berlusconi: "Il mio abito un omaggio ad Armani" - Video
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, boom per la Campania
News to go
Dicembre mese di tredicesime
Atreju 2025, da Pasolini a Charlie Kirk: ecco il pantheon di Fratelli d'Italia - Video
Atreju 2025, da Landini a Ceccarelli: FdI dà i voti nel 'Bullometro' - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza