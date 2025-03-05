HUAWEI Mobile Services Signals Strong Commitment to Transforming the Future of Tourism at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As China continues to be a major outbound travel market for Spain, adapting to changing consumer preferences is crucial for the tourism industry. In 2025, key trends shaping Chinese tourism include deseasonalisation, where destinations aim to attract visitors during off-peak times, and decentralisation, promoting exploration beyond major cities. Additionally, tourists are seeking longer stays for more immersive cultural and luxury experiences.

To tap into this market, HUAWEI Mobile Services, through its Petal Ads platform, offers businesses valuable data-driven insights, helping them understand and engage Chinese tourists by studying their preferences and behaviours in real time.

HUAWEI Mobile Services' Commitment to Tourism Industry

With the signing of two Memorandum Of Understanding (MOUs) at MWC 2025, HUAWEI Mobile Services has strengthened its presence in the tourism industry in Spain by partnering with the Ministry Of Tourism and Foreign Affairs of the Regional Government of Andalucía and Madrid City Council Tourism, laying the groundwork for innovation and a stronger economic impact for the tourism sector.

"We are excited to join forces with Turismo Andalucía and Madrid City Council Tourism to enhance the premium travel experience in Spain," said Mr Shan Xuefeng, Management Director of Consumer Cloud Service Europe Ecosystem Development & Sales, HUAWEI Consumer BG. "By combining our expertise in digital solutions with their commitment to tourism development, we look forward to a smarter, more innovative and sustainable tourism ecosystem that will provide Chinese travellers with an unforgettable experience."

MOU Solidifies Continued Collaboration to Establish Andalucía as a Top European Destination.

This MOU further deepens the partnership between Turismo Andalucía and HUAWEI Mobile Services. Together, they will continue to craft powerful co-marketing initiatives and broaden their partnership efforts in 2025 and beyond.

Arturo Bernal, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Andalusia of the Junta de Andalucía, considered that this collaboration "will contribute to improve our competitive position to face the challenge of the Chinese market," an issuer in which, due to its size, "our promotion must be based on business intelligence and the search for allies such as Huawei, which represents a brand of great prestige for the Chinese population."

By embracing marketing advancements, this partnership will harness the power of Huawei's leading advertising platform, Petal Ads.

HUAWEI Mobile Services and Madrid Partner to Enhance Chinese Travelers' Experience.

With Chinese tourists representing a rapidly growing segment of Madrid's inbound travel market, growing by 74.2% in 2024 compared to the previous year this partnership is set to further capitalise on this momentum and transform how Chinese travellers explore Madrid, one of the most attractive destinations in the world.

HUAWEI Mobile Services has signed an MOU with Madrid City Council Tourism to enhance the travel experience for Chinese tourists. The initiative promotes decentralized tourism, encouraging exploration beyond traditional hotspots and supporting off-peak travel to boost sustainability. This aligns with Madrid's Digital Transformation strategy and commitment to smart, responsible tourism.

"Madrid is embracing the future of travel by integrating cutting-edge digital solutions with sustainable tourism practices," said Héctor Coronel, Tourism Managing Director of Madrid City Council.

These agreements reflect HUAWEI Mobile Services' dedication to helping Spain adapt to the evolving demands of Chinese travellers and strengthen its standing as a premier tourist destination.

