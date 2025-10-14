Hyland Expands European Cloud Presence, Enhancing Customer Access to Advanced AI Technologies

Strategic European deployment strengthens availability for the Content Innovation Cloud, supporting compliance with EU data residency requirements, while empowering enterprises with AI-driven content intelligence

MUNICH, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™, today announced the expansion of its footprint in Europe, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Hyland is making its solutions available through the AWS Frankfurt Region, providing low-latency access to the Content Innovation Cloud across Europe, while reinforcing the company's commitment to regional trust, compliance, and innovation. European customers can now access the advanced capabilities of the Content Innovation cloud while meeting regional data residency requirements. This will enable them to leverage AI-driven capabilities to streamline content management, automate workflows, and bridge legacy systems -- accelerating their path to digital transformation.

"Our expansion is more than a technical deployment, it's a promise to our customers that we're invested in their success, wherever they operate," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO of Hyland. "With the Content Innovation Cloud and our advanced AI solutions now regionally available across Europe, we're empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data while staying compliant and secure to ensure their business success."

"We expect the strategic collaboration between Hyland and AWS to transform our ability to leverage intelligent data management at scale," said Eve Simon-Broulis, Directrice Standard, Accor. "The deeper integration with cloud-native services has the potential to unlock tremendous business value by providing us with the infrastructure to confidently modernize our content management approach while maintaining the security and governance."

"This Hyland expansion strengthens the foundation for the Content Innovation Cloud across Europe, helping organizations embrace modern, cloud-based content services with the performance, compliance, and scalability they require," said Michael Kienle, CEO of it-novum. "As a partner, we look forward to working with Hyland to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers to transform how they manage and leverage their content."

Fueling Transformation

The Content Innovation Cloud, including the Enterprise Context Engine and Enterprise Agent Mesh, offers enterprises powerful tools to unify fragmented content, unlock actionable insights, and automate complex workflows.

These Hyland technologies accelerate AI-driven transformation critical for organizations navigating growing data volumes, complex processes, and regulatory pressures, ensuring enterprises have a platform that breaks down silos, federates unstructured data, and powers AI-driven insights to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.

Key capabilities:

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About HylandHyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

