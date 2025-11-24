Hyland Unveils Powerful Cloud and AI Innovations That Streamline Content and Agentic Automation Across Industries

New innovations across the Content Innovation Cloud deliver seamless integrations, enhanced agentic automation, and smarter content management to help organizations work faster and smarter

CLEVELAND, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland is accelerating innovation with the Content Innovation Cloud™, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to embrace AI, streamline operations, and drive business success. Recent advancements include seamless Hyland product integrations alongside powerful updates to the company's existing agentic automation, content intelligence, and core content management capabilities. These innovations enable organizations to streamline operations, make smarter decisions, and deliver secure, scalable experiences tailored to their evolving needs.

"Our Q3 product updates showcase our continued leadership in driving enterprise intelligence," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "We're not just innovating, we're continuing to meet our customers' evolving needs, helping organizations harness the full potential of their content wherever they are in their digital transformation journey."

"Hyland's continued focus on innovation is delivering real, measurable value for customers across industries," said Mitch Suter, chief innovation officer at Naviant. "With powerful cloud-native integrations and AI-driven automation, Hyland is helping organizations simplify complexity, unlock insights from their content, and accelerate meaningful outcomes. We're proud to partner with Hyland as they lead the way in transforming how businesses manage and act on their information."

Recent Hyland Product Innovations Accelerating Productivity and Content Intelligence

Hyland for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange allows Salesforce customers to leverage cloud-native content management capabilities in the context of their CRM processes. This new offering in the Content Innovation Cloud lets Salesforce users quickly access important documents from within Salesforce, so they can import, search, retrieve, and manage files securely with seamless cloud integration.

Hyland for Guidewire ClaimCenter delivers powerful enhancements that streamline claims processing and elevate operational efficiency. With a pre-built cloud-native integration, insurers can reduce the cost, time, and complexity of deploying enterprise content management solutions. Users gain simplified access to documents and data directly in ClaimCenter, eliminating the need to search across systems and accelerating claims response times.

Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors is a powerful upgrade designed to enhance the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central experience. Built on the Content Innovation Cloud, this latest version delivers intelligent, cloud-native content services that streamline HR operations and empower employees without leaving the familiar SuccessFactors interface.

Hyland for Workday brings a powerful upgrade that includes seamless, in-context access to enterprise content directly within Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Finance. As an approved Built on Workday application, Hyland for Workday empowers users to capture, index, search, view, and retain documents directly from familiar Workday screens.

Additional Q3 Enhancements Across the Content Innovation Cloud

Along with new intelligent integrations, Hyland is enhancing its content intelligence, automation, and management solutions to provide advanced capabilities worldwide. Latest enhancements include:

