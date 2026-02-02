HYXI 2026 New Product Launch & Partners Conference Held in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXI held its Europe 2026 New Product Launch & Partners Conference in the Netherlands, bringing together nearly 200 partners from across Europe. Hosted in one of the world's most active energy transition markets, the event marked the announcement of HYXI's brand evolution, the launch of two flagship products, and the unveiling of the Installers Award 2025 winners.

From HYXiPOWER to HYXI: Global Competitiveness Behind the Brand Evolution

At the start of 2026, with the commissioning of a new manufacturing center and the rollout of its 500,000th inverter, HYXI reached a key milestone in its global development. Leo Liu, President of HYXI, announced the company's brand evolution, introducing the new global brand name HYXI (pronounced "High-See") and upgrading the brand proposition to "Smarter Energy for All."

"It reflects a systematic evolution across R&D, manufacturing, quality, and global service capabilities, marking HYXI's transition into a new phase of global development," said Leo Liu.

David Shen, General Manager of HYXI Overseas Business Center, noted that the brand evolution delivers "a more competitive and consistent brand experience, along with a longer-term, partnership-driven perspective."

Over the past year, HYXI has strengthened its presence in Europe, forming partnerships with over 50 regional partners and expanding into key Eastern European markets. Beyond Europe, the company has established localized networks across South America, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, supported by over 1,000 partners.

HYXI Halo and HYXI Cloud: Integrated Smart Energy Solutions

HYXI unveiled the HYXI Halo Plug-In AC-Coupled Micro ESS and the HYXI Cloud Smart Energy Platform for the European market, forming an integrated hardware-and-software ecosystem.

HYXI Halo features a modular 3 kWh design scalable to 18 kWh, delivers 3,000 W output, supports up to 10,000 battery cycles, and integrates advanced safety and AI-powered energy management.

HYXI Cloud provides a unified energy management platform integrating solar, storage, and loads, enabling TOU optimization, VPP participation, intelligent operations, and AI-driven decision-making to enhance efficiency and long-term value.

Installers Award 2025 Unveiled

During the event, HYXI presented the Installers Award 2025, recognizing outstanding installers across the Benelux region, with the top prize being a Leapmotor EV. Ten installers were honored, with Domogo and SolarFast named Top Installers of 2025.

Han Yin, President of HYXI Europe, stated that HYXI will deepen cooperation through a competitive product portfolio, localized services, and an open partnership framework, advancing smarter energy across Europe.

