circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

HYXI 2026 New Product Launch & Partners Conference Held in the Netherlands

02 febbraio 2026 | 10.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXI held its Europe 2026 New Product Launch & Partners Conference in the Netherlands, bringing together nearly 200 partners from across Europe. Hosted in one of the world's most active energy transition markets, the event marked the announcement of HYXI's brand evolution, the launch of two flagship products, and the unveiling of the Installers Award 2025 winners.

From HYXiPOWER to HYXI: Global Competitiveness Behind the Brand Evolution

At the start of 2026, with the commissioning of a new manufacturing center and the rollout of its 500,000th inverter, HYXI reached a key milestone in its global development. Leo Liu, President of HYXI, announced the company's brand evolution, introducing the new global brand name HYXI (pronounced "High-See") and upgrading the brand proposition to "Smarter Energy for All."

"It reflects a systematic evolution across R&D, manufacturing, quality, and global service capabilities, marking HYXI's transition into a new phase of global development," said Leo Liu.

David Shen, General Manager of HYXI Overseas Business Center, noted that the brand evolution delivers "a more competitive and consistent brand experience, along with a longer-term, partnership-driven perspective."

Over the past year, HYXI has strengthened its presence in Europe, forming partnerships with over 50 regional partners and expanding into key Eastern European markets. Beyond Europe, the company has established localized networks across South America, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, supported by over 1,000 partners.

HYXI Halo and HYXI Cloud: Integrated Smart Energy Solutions

HYXI unveiled the HYXI Halo Plug-In AC-Coupled Micro ESS and the HYXI Cloud Smart Energy Platform for the European market, forming an integrated hardware-and-software ecosystem.

HYXI Halo features a modular 3 kWh design scalable to 18 kWh, delivers 3,000 W output, supports up to 10,000 battery cycles, and integrates advanced safety and AI-powered energy management.

HYXI Cloud provides a unified energy management platform integrating solar, storage, and loads, enabling TOU optimization, VPP participation, intelligent operations, and AI-driven decision-making to enhance efficiency and long-term value.

Installers Award 2025 Unveiled

During the event, HYXI presented the Installers Award 2025, recognizing outstanding installers across the Benelux region, with the top prize being a Leapmotor EV. Ten installers were honored, with Domogo and SolarFast named Top Installers of 2025.

Han Yin, President of HYXI Europe, stated that HYXI will deepen cooperation through a competitive product portfolio, localized services, and an open partnership framework, advancing smarter energy across Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874558/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxi-2026-new-product-launch--partners-conference-held-in-the-netherlands-302676118.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Scontri al corteo per Askatasuna, l'incontro di Meloni con gli agenti feriti: "Italia giusta è con voi" - Video
Diverse esplosioni in Iran, auto distrutte e palazzi sventrati: video
News to go
Festival del cinema di Pompei: per 2026 progetto per giovani talenti emergenti
News to go
Petrolio, il prezzo non scende più: dollaro debole compromette l'export
Onorato: "Al centrosinistra serve una nuova forza politica riformista e civica" - Video
News to go
A Roma arriva il badante di condominio, via libera alla proposta
Salvini: "Togliere i soldi del ponte per gli alluvionati? Assolutamente no" - Video
News to go
Decreto Milleproroghe 2026, riammessi alcuni emendamenti
Maltempo in Sicilia, la situazione a 10 giorni dal ciclone Harry - Videoselfie dalla nostra inviata
Maturità 2026, il ministro Valditara parla delle novità - Video
Bella Ciao e sala stampa occupata, la protesta dell'opposizione contro il convegno sulla remigrazione alla Camera - Video
Roma, non tentato suicidio ma tentata fuga ripresa in diretta Rai - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza