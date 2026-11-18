At a valuation of more than $1 billion, Vitruvian Partners to join existing investor TA Associates, backing IGEL's expanding leadership across endpoint security, business continuity, and operational technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL ®, a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, today announced a strategic investment by funds managed or advised by Vitruvian Partners LLP ("Vitruvian"), an international investment firm focused on high-growth businesses. Vitruvian will join IGEL's existing investor, TA Associates ("TA"), supporting the Company's next phase of innovation, growth and global expansion.

The investment marks a significant milestone for IGEL, valuing the company at more than $1 billion and making it a unicorn, with strong backing for its rapid growth strategy and emergence as a strategic technology partner to governments and large enterprises in critical industries. With a platform spanning endpoint security, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC&DR), and operational technology (OT), IGEL is addressing an expanding market opportunity as organizations prioritize secure access, cyber resilience, and operational continuity while modernizing their desktop and OT platforms.

Vitruvian brings deep experience supporting ambitious technology companies to accelerate their geographic expansion and build enduring category leadership. Together with TA's continued backing, the partnership positions IGEL to build on its momentum and advance its ambition to become a defining enterprise software company in endpoint security and resilience.

"Enterprises and governments need a trusted endpoint platform that helps them prevent disruption and keep their businesses operating," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "Our growing adoption by large international enterprises and governments demonstrates both the strength of our technology and the scale of the opportunity ahead. Together with Vitruvian and TA, we believe we are positioned to accelerate our global expansion and establish IGEL as an essential platform for enterprises and entire countries' security and resilience strategy."

A Strategic Endpoint Platform for Enterprise Security and Resilience

As applications and workspaces move across cloud services, virtual desktops, and enterprise browsers, the endpoint remains a critical foundation for secure access. At the same time, organizations must prepare for cyber incidents and outages that can interrupt access to essential systems, disrupt frontline operations, and put business continuity at risk.

"IGEL sits at the center of a structural shift in enterprise cybersecurity," said Jack Alcock, Partner, Vitruvian Partners. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, enterprises are increasingly seeing immutable endpoints as a critical component of their Zero Trust strategy. With its leading product suite across endpoint OS, BC&DR and OT, we believe IGEL has a unique opportunity to capitalize on these tailwinds."

"With its mission-critical software and its exceptional leadership team, IGEL is well-placed to continue its global expansion," added Tassilo Arnhold, Partner, Vitruvian Partners. "Vitruvian brings extensive experience of supporting European market leaders in their global ambitions and we look forward to working with Klaus and his team, alongside TA, to accelerate the Company's international growth."

How the IGEL platform works

The IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ addresses these requirements through a secure, centrally managed endpoint foundation. Its IGEL Preventative Security Model® begins with an immutable operating system and extends through attested workload delivery, centralized governance, contextual enforcement, and broad ecosystem integration. Together, these capabilities help minimize endpoint attack surface and local data exposure while preserving enterprise flexibility.

IGEL OS™, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS™), and IGEL App Portal® bring this approach together, integrated with key partners, enabling organizations to govern compatible endpoints and provide access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, enterprise browsers, and supported enterprise applications. This positions IGEL as a strategic endpoint layer within modern Zero Trust Architecture and secure access service edge (SASE).

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery™ (IGEL BC&DR™) extends that foundation into cyber resilience. In supported environments, it provides an endpoint recovery path to restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages, helping organizations sustain essential work during disruption.

In manufacturing and other operational environments, IGEL applies the same principles of immutability, centralized governance, and controlled access to endpoints where availability and operational continuity are essential. This broadens IGEL's relevance across enterprise IT, frontline workspaces, and the convergence of IT and OT.

Building on Strong Growth and Expanding Enterprise Relevance

IGEL grew ARR by more than 40% over the past year, growth that reflects its evolution into a broader strategic platform for large enterprises. Its relevance now spans digital workspace modernization, Zero Trust initiatives, cyber recovery planning, and secure access in regulated and operational environments.

With Vitruvian and TA, the Company intends to build on this foundation through continued product innovation, ecosystem development, and international expansion, deepening its role in customers' long-term technology strategies.

"Since TA's initial investment in 2021, IGEL has expanded its platform, increased operational and developmental bandwidth, and strengthened its global presence," said Stefan Dandl, Managing Director, and John Meeks, Senior Advisor at TA. "In a time of rapid digital transformation, we remain confident in IGEL's strategy and its ability to help customers modernize securely. We are pleased to welcome Vitruvian and look forward to working together alongside IGEL management to support IGEL's continued growth journey."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals. William Blair acted as sole financial advisor to TA and IGEL and J.P. Morgan acted as sole financial advisor to Vitruvian.

About IGEL

IGEL® is a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OS™, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments.

Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model®, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL Ready™ partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery™ (BC&DR™) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at www.igel.com.

Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Vitruvian Partners

Vitruvian Partners is a global growth-focused investor with offices across London, Dubai, Luxembourg, Madrid, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Stockholm. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across asset-light industries. Vitruvian has over $23 billion of active funds which have backed many leaders in their sectors, including Just Eat, Arrive, Skyscanner, Wise, Global-e CFC, CRF Health, Darktrace, and Bitdefender. Further information can be found at www.vitruvianpartners.com

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

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