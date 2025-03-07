IMO Celebrates 60 Years of Car Wash Innovation with Exciting Upgrades

MANCHESTER, England, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As IMO Car Wash marks its 60th anniversary on March 8th, the world's favourite car wash is celebrating in style—dressed in its bold new blue identity and unveiling a wave of cutting-edge innovations designed to deliver even better performance, value, and quality for drivers everywhere.

For six decades, IMO's flagship washes have been trusted by millions across the globe. But never one to rest on its laurels, IMO has partnered with the smart minds at WashTec to launch a new range of enhanced wash products and services—setting new standards in car care while remaining kinder to the environment.

Introducing Graphene G60 – A Breakthrough in Car Protection

Leading the innovation charge for 2025 is Graphene G60, a game-changing wash formula that blends advanced carbon weave technology with a self-cleaning finish, delivering a 'new car' look with every wash. This revolutionary product is being trialled in 2025 at select IMO sites, giving customers the ultimate in innovation, protection and shine.

But the good news doesn't stop there. Sustainability remains at the heart of IMO's operations, with brand-new fine-mist applicators and next-generation water nozzles designed to minimise water consumption. Coupled with IMO's continued investment in solar and wind power, as well as rainwater capture, the iconic blue brand is proving that innovation and eco-consciousness go hand in hand.

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Innovation

In a world of change, one thing remains constant—IMO's dedication to car wash innovation. With 60 years of expertise, best-in-class products, and cutting-edge science, IMO continues to lead the way, serving over 25 million customers a year across 720 locations in Europe and Australia.

Here's to 60 years of car wash excellence—and to an even brighter, cleaner future ahead.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635986/IMO_CarWash_60Years.jpg