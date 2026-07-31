IMPACT Therapeutics Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Pharmanovia for Senaparib in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Australia and New Zealand

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Therapeutics ("IMPACT") (07630.HK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive partnership (the "Exclusive Partnership") with Pharmanovia, a global specialty pharmaceutical company which partners with innovative biotech and large pharma to bring innovative specialty medicines to patients, to grant Pharmanovia the exclusive rights to manufacture, develop and commercialise senaparib in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Australia and New Zealand for maintenance monotherapy for advanced epithelial high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer.

KEY TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Under the licensing agreement in relation to the Exclusive Partnership, IMPACT has granted exclusive manufacturing, development and commercialisation rights of senaparib for maintenance monotherapy for advanced epithelial high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer to Pharmanovia in 66 countries, including, among others, all 27 European Union member states, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Australia, New Zealand and countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

IMPACT is eligible to receive consideration up to EUR423.5 million in total consideration, comprising an upfront payment plus near-term regulatory milestones and commercial milestone payments upon achieving certain sales thresholds, and such further tiered royalties up to the mid-twenties (%) on product net sales.

The Exclusive Partnership marks the first step for IMPACT to bring its validated treatment options to patients outside of China, expanding senaparib's business footprint across Europe, Middle East and North Africa, as well as Australia and New Zealand. IMPACT will work closely with Pharmanovia to advance the commercialisation of senaparib in the collaboration territories. By leveraging Pharmanovia's specialist expertise and established infrastructure, we expect senaparib to reach target patients in the collaboration territories more quickly following approval, helping to deliver high-quality treatment options to address unmet medical needs. This collaboration will not only enhance the brand recognition of the product and IMPACT on a global scale, but also further broaden IMPACT's strategic layout for global commercialisation. We expect that this collaboration will have a positive and profound impact on our development.

About SENAPARIB (IMP4297)

Senaparib is a novel, highly potent PARP1/2 inhibitor independently developed by the Company. Its unique molecular structure ensures excellent target selectivity and a wide safety window. Senaparib capsules received National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) approval in January 2025 as a first-line maintenance therapy for adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer achieving complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, and has been subsequently included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in December 2025. The Company is actively advancing the clinical and regulatory development of senaparib globally. Its Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) in Europe was formally accepted by the EMA in August 2025, with approval expected in the second half of 2026. Concurrently, the Company is pursuing life cycle management for senaparib, exploring combination therapy opportunities, and expanding into multiple indications.

About IMPACT Therapeutics (07630.HK)

Founded in 2009, we are a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing synthetic lethality (SL)-based precision anti-cancer therapies globally, delivering innovative treatments to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients. IMPACT was successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on May 13, 2026 (Stock Code: 07630.HK). We have in-house discovered and developed one of the most comprehensive and advanced SL franchises and are one of only three companies with both commercial-stage PARP1/2 inhibitors and clinical-stage next-generation PARP1-selective inhibitors worldwide.

Our core product, senaparib (IMP4297), has already been commercialized, following its approval as 1L maintenance therapy for OC "all-comers" in China in January 2025, and is reimbursable for OC 1L "all-comers" since January 1, 2026. Senaparib also delivered the most favorable PFS outcome among PARP1/2 inhibitors (non head-to-head) for 1L maintenance therapy for OC "all-comers" in China, setting a new benchmark in this class.

Our major pipeline assets include the PARP1/2 inhibitor senaparib (IMP4297), PARP1-selective inhibitors (IMP1734 and IMP1707, co-developed with Eikon Therapeutics), ATR inhibitor (IMP9064), WEE1 inhibitor (IMP7068), and multiple other synthetic lethality target inhibitors.

Our continued growth is powered by an integrated R&D platform that enables innovation across both small molecules and emerging modalities, including ADCs and degraders. Additionally, we have forged partnerships with leading global biotech and China pharmaceutical companies to date, as validation of our pipeline and R&D platform.

About Pharmanovia

Pharmanovia is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on innovative specialty medicines and trusted established brands. Pharmanovia combines scientific, medical, regulatory, market access, supply chain and commercial expertise to bring medicines to patients. Together, they reflect a business built to meet patient needs today while helping shape better outcomes for tomorrow.

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