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Infortrend Expands Edge Computing Portfolio to Support Evolving AI and Edge Workloads

14 luglio 2026 | 10.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the expansion of its edge computing portfolio. Structured into distinct solution categories, the updated portfolio is designed to meet the demands of edge AI workloads—from single-node to highly resilient, clustered deployments.

As organizations increasingly process data at the point of creation, infrastructure capable of handling edge AI inference, virtualization, and containerized applications has become an operational necessity. However, edge deployments vary significantly in scale, performance requirements, and IT resources. To address these diverse needs, Infortrend offers a comprehensive edge computing portfolio spanning hardware and fully integrated turnkey solutions, designed to support a wide range of operational environments.

Edge Computing Portfolio

Bare Metal Hardware

Edge Hardware

Turnkey Edge AI Solutions

Pre-configured with the OS and software to run traditional and containerized applications, these solutions are ready for rapid out-of-the-box deployment, each tailored to different scale and availability requirements.

Standalone EdgeHA EdgeAdvanced Edge

Underpinning these deployment models are two purpose-built hardware series that provide the compute foundation for each solution:

KS 3000UKS 5000U

"Processing data at the edge eliminates latency and reduces cloud dependency—but different sites have vastly different uptime and scale requirements. We expanded our portfolio to address this directly so that enterprises can deploy the right infrastructure for their exact operational footprint," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005341/Infortrend_202607_edge_1200x600.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-expands-edge-computing-portfolio-to-support-evolving-ai-and-edge-workloads-302822518.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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