Martedì 11 Marzo 2025
comunicato stampa

Infortrend Introduces High-Performance U.2 NVMe All-Flash Expansion for AI, Video Editing, and Backup Applications

11 marzo 2025 | 10.14
TAIPEI, March 11, 2025  /PRNewswire/ --  Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced the launch of its first all-flash expansion enclosure, or JBOF ("Just a Bunch of Flash") – the JB 4000U model. This new product provides an excellent storage expansion option for applications such as AI, Media & Entertainment (M&E), and Backup, where fast data access and large capacity are crucial.

Designed as a scalability solution for EonStor GS U.2 NVMe unified storage systems, the JB 4000U all-flash expansion enclosure features a 2U form factor, supporting up to 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs in a single appliance. In a dual-controller configuration, it delivers an impressive throughput of up to 24 GB/s, approximately 50% higher than that of the Infortrend's highest-performance SAS SSD expansion enclosure. JBOF offers superior performance at a lower cost compared to expansion enclosures supporting SAS SSDs, as U.2 NVMe SSDs are generally more affordable. Users can expand storage capacity with the JB 4000U, offering up to 1.47 PB in a single unit. Adding up to three JBOFs can further increase the capacity to 4.4PB.

For demanding applications like AI and M&E, up to 50 GB/s throughput and PB-level SSD capacity can be achieved with the flagship EonStor GS 5024UE U.2 NVMe SSD storage and JB 4000U. For fast backup and restore, a cost-effective solution can be created using EonStor GS 3024UT and JB 4000U with 61.44TB QLC U.2 NVMe SSDs.

"Our first U.2 NVMe JBOF model, JB 4000U, delivers superior performance and exceptionally high capacity, all within a 2U rack chassis. With few similar products currently available on the market, it stands out as a great choice for applications requiring high capacity and high-speed data access," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more: JB 4000U and GS U.2 NVMe Storage

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-introduces-high-performance-u2-nvme-all-flash-expansion-for-ai-video-editing-and-backup-applications-302396886.html

