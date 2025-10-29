Infosys Extends Strategic Collaboration with Metro Bank to Transform Finance Operations with Workday

Enables the bank to enhance agility, insight, and employee experience to build a future-ready enterprise

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Metro Bank an independent UK bank, and Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, to modernize Metro Bank's finance operations. As part of the transformation, Infosys and Workday will support Metro Bank to transition from legacy systems to a unified, cloud-native platform by implementing a suite of Workday solutions. This collaboration is a testament to Infosys' expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions to drive digital transformation in the banking sector.

By implementing a suite of Workday solutions, including Workday Financial Management, Workday Accounting Center, Workday Spend Management, and Workday Prism Analytics, Infosys will support Metro Bank to streamline business processes, centralize financial data, and automate key functions. This modernization will allow for agile decision-making and support the bank's future growth, while accelerating financial closing and reporting. Furthermore, it will help strengthen governance and risk management through enhanced controls and audit trails.

Marc Page, Chief Financial Officer, Metro Bank, said, "We're continuing to transform our platforms through our partnership with Infosys, helping our digital advancement. This collaboration with Infosys and Workday will help to unify our core finance operations, providing colleagues with self-service tools and simplifying daily operations. This supports our long-term growth strategy and will help us to scale and evolve in the future."

Daniel Pell, Vice President and Country Leader, Workday UK & Ireland, said, "The financial services industry is undergoing profound change, and technology plays a central role in helping organizations adapt. Metro Bank's decision to work with Workday reflects a clear vision: to simplify complexity, unlock insight, and empower their people. Together with Infosys, we're proud to support a transformation that will position the bank to move faster, operate smarter, and shape the future of customer service."

Dinesh Rao, EVP - Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "We empower financial institutions to reimagine their operations for the digital age. Our work with Metro Bank exemplifies our deep expertise in enabling comprehensive enterprise modernization within the banking and financial services industry. By providing a holistic approach to their transformation journey, we are helping them unlock exponential efficiency and strategic agility, ensuring their technology landscape evolves with their bold aspirations. We are consistently seeing the banking and financial services sector embrace cloud-first strategies to gain unmatched flexibility and intelligence, and we believe platforms like Workday are fundamental to driving sustained growth and innovation for the future."

Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organisations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

