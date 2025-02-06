Inizio accelerates growth with a trio of strategic leadership appointments

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio, a commercialization partner for health and life science companies, has today announced the appointment of Colin Stanley as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Remco op den Kelder as President of Inizio Advisory and Jim Sage as President of Inizio Engage.

Stepping into the CCO role, Colin brings over 25 years of sector experience and a proven track record in business growth in the industry, from CRO and commercialization.

"Over the past 12 months, Colin has played a key role in shaping our enterprise commercial model and delivering impact through our connected suite of capabilities. The dramatic success that we saw in pharma clients seeking to connect the expertise across Inizio means we are scaling this model to support our clients at every pivotal milestone from discovery to post-launch." Paul Taaffe, CEO of Inizio, commented.

Colin will transition from President of Inizio Advisory and Remco op den Kelder will step into this position having previously led Putnam, an Inizio Advisory company.

During his time as Chief Executive, Remco led Inizio Advisory's strategy consulting offering, Putnam, through a period of unprecedented growth and helped secure its reputation as the partner of choice for clients. As the business enters its next chapter of development and growth, he will focus on ensuring Inizio Advisory continues to innovate solutions for the needs of biopharma clients.

Inizio Engage will also see a change in leadership as Jim Sage steps into the role of President. Jim brings over 25 years of experience shaping the successful commercialization of several blockbuster brands at Pfizer. With extensive US and international experience, Jim's most recent role was North American Regional President for Pfizer's Internal Medicine business and US Country Manager. With a strong reputation of driving growth of dynamic organizations, Jim will continue to execute the strategy and build on the great momentum that Inizio Engage has achieved in recent years fostering successful partnerships with clients.

Paul continued: "We are highly fortunate to have Remco and Jim onboard as established leaders in our business. Both Remco and Jim's extensive industry knowledge and expertise will strengthen our reputation for excellence throughout the commercialization journey, empowering our clients to deliver life-changing therapies to patients."

The current President of Inizio Engage, Greg Flynn, will transition into a new position at Inizio Engage and will take on the role of Senior Advisor to Inizio Engage and Chairman of Patient Access Services.

Paul added, "I'd like to personally thank Greg for his exceptional service following the 20 years of excellence he has driven for Inizio Engage to make it one of the largest and most integrated global organizations serving the HCP and patient engagement needs of biopharma. Greg is especially qualified to help us focus on some of the most important growth areas for both Inizio and our clients."

