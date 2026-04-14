Instacart Acquires Instaleap to Accelerate Global Expansion of Its Enterprise Platform

Acquisition strengthens Instacart's international footprint and builds momentum with leading grocery retailers across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced its acquisition of Instaleap, a global enablement and fulfillment solutions services platform that empowers retailers to streamline and scale their online operations. The acquisition supports Instacart's strategy to expand its enterprise offerings globally and build the technologies that can power every single grocery transaction.

Instaleap offers purpose-built grocery technology, designed to address core retailer needs, including marketplace integrations and fulfillment solutions services, and complements Instacart's broader portfolio of enterprise offerings. The company has established relationships with nearly 100 grocery retailers and marketplaces outside North America, including Cencosud, Continente, Jerónimo Martins, Lulu, and SPAR. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Instaleap has deep local market expertise and a growing presence in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. To date, Instaleap has powered more than 100 million transactions.

"We see a meaningful opportunity to expand internationally through an enterprise-led strategy that empowers retailers across the globe to meet the evolving omnichannel needs of their customers," said Ryan Hamburger, Chief Commercial Officer at Instacart. "We've already seen growing global demand for our online and in-store technologies, including Storefront Pro and Caper Carts, with early traction in Europe and Australia. With the addition of Instaleap's technology, international expertise, and deep retail relationships, we can accelerate our international expansion and better serve retailers and consumers around the world."

"This is an exciting moment for Instaleap and for the retailers we serve," said Antonio dos Santos Nunes, CEO and Co-founder of Instaleap. "We've built our platform with a deep focus on the unique needs of grocery retailers across diverse international markets. Joining Instacart enables us to scale our impact with the support of a trusted partner that shares our commitment to retailer success."

Instaleap will initially operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Instacart to ensure continuity for Instaleap retailers. Instacart looks forward to serving Instaleap's retail partners with its existing product line, and over time, Instacart expects to expand more of its enterprise technology offerings to Instaleap's partners, including Ecommerce, Connected Stores, Retailer Media, AI, and Data solutions. Marquee offerings – in-store and online – include:

The acquisition reinforces Instacart's continued commitment to providing retailers with integrated solutions that help drive their business growth and deliver better experiences for consumers. For more information on the Instacart Enterprise platform, please visit: https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated benefits and outcomes of the acquisition of Instaleap and expectations regarding international expansion. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include the risks described from time to time in Instacart's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Instacart's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Commission on February 26, 2026. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Instacart has based these forward-looking statements primarily on information available to it as of the date of this press release and its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. Except as required by law, Instacart undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

About InstacartInstacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About InstaleapInstaleap is a global enablement and fulfillment solutions services platform that empowers retailers to streamline and scale their online operations. Serving clients across nearly 30 countries in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, the company integrates the full digital commerce lifecycle — including order management, picking, routing, logistics, and customer experience — enabling retailers to operate with enhanced efficiency, scalability, and reliability. Its technology empowers retailers to consistently meet their on-time delivery commitments, optimize operational costs, and deliver high-quality customer experiences that foster long-term loyalty. For more details, visit www.instaleap.io.

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