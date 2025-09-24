INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF HAIR RESTORATION SURGERY HOSTS 33rd WORLD CONGRESS, OCTOBER 23-25, 2025, IN BERLIN, GERMANY, WITH SOLD-OUT LIVE SURGERY WORKSHOP OCTOBER 26

"Unity": Uniting the world's foremost experts in hair restoration through education

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative surgical and non-surgical therapies targeting multiple forms of hair loss will be unveiled as the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) hosts its 33rd World Congress, October 23-25, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

Some of the world's most esteemed hair restoration experts will present the latest research in stimulating and sustaining hair growth for the millions of patients around the world who suffer from hair loss and are seeking safe and effective solutions. Based on the ISHRS's most recent member survey, the average number of hair loss patients per ISHRS member increased by 20% from 2021. In addition, first-time hair restoration surgery patients skewed younger than the general population in 2024, with 95% initiating hair restoration surgery between the ages of 20-35.

As a testament to this growing demand for expertise in treating hair loss, the three-day conference and sold-out live surgery workshop is expected to unite over 800 physicians and surgical assistants from around the world committed to continuing education in the field of hair restoration. A new core section of this year's program coined Masterclasses will replace the traditional focused sessions/workshops and allow two speakers time to delve into their topic at a more granular level – using a combination of videos, slides, handouts and interactive audience participation to help practicing surgeons improve their skills on the featured subject.

"The sheer number of abstract submissions we received for this meeting has shattered records, contributing to an unmatched scientific program dedicated to advanced surgical and non-surgical education unlike anything else in the field of hair restoration," said Sam Lam, MD, FISHRS, Program Chair.

This year, ISHRS President Dr. Ricardo Mejia has introduced one of the first hair-related congresses to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based language real-time translation for over 60 languages – which speaks to the volume of participants who seek out this educational experience.

"As an international society along with 25 Global Council member societies from all over the world, it is important for us to be all inclusive with the various languages from our international members so they can have the same learning experience," said Ricardo Mejia, MD, FISHRS, President of the ISHRS.

The program includes the following internationally renowned keynote speakers:

In addition to the new Masterclass offerings, seasoned and newer practitioners alike can attend scientific course offerings that will cover topics ranging from advances in stem cells and cell therapy for hair restoration to the latest surgical techniques including the management of challenging cases. Faculty strongly encourage spirited interaction and discussion to further enrich participants' overall learning experience.

A sampling of the hot topics to be presented at the ISHRS World Congress includes:

"With demand for the treatment of hair loss at an all-time high among men and women, the ISHRS is ready to meet this moment with the highest caliber educational offerings – not only at our World Congress but throughout the year via hands-on courses at our regional workshops held around the world or through comprehensive online learning opportunities," said Dr. Mejia. "What matters most to our members is how keeping abreast of the cutting-edge advances in hair restoration translates into enhanced outcomes for our patients."

About the ISHRSThe International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) is a global non-profit medical association and the leading authority on hair loss treatment and restoration with 1,200 members throughout 80 countries worldwide. Above all, the ISHRS is dedicated to achieving excellence in patient outcomes by promoting the highest standards of medical practice, medical ethics, and research in the medical hair restoration industry. The ISHRS also provides continuing medical education to physicians specializing in hair transplant surgery and is committed to delivering the latest information on medical and surgical treatments to consumers suffering from hair loss, and most commonly from androgenetic alopecia – male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss. It was founded in 1993 as the first international society to promote continuing quality improvement and education for professionals in the field of hair restoration surgery. For more information and to locate a physician, visit www.ishrs.org.

About the ISHRS 33rd World CongressFor a complete copy of the program and schedule, visit: Meeting Outline. Media interested in attending the meeting can register for complimentary press passes by contacting the ISHRS at info@ishrs.org.

About the SurveyConducted by Relevant Research Consulting of Evanston, IL, USA, the ISHRS 2025 Practice Census is a compilation of information provided solely by participating physicians. The information published in this survey was developed from actual historical information and does not include any projected information. The margin of error for the sample is within plus or minus 5.4 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. For a full reprint of the ISHRS 2025 Practice Census Report, visit Hair Restoration Statistics.

